Mets’ issues will correct with more practice: Pete Alonso - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Pete Alonso said getting onto the field, building up some heat and working out before games is “a positive start” to the Mets offense potentially turning around.
Three Mets regulars sit for finale: Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 30m
CHICAGO — His team scoring runs at the lowest rate in the majors, manager Luis Rojas delivered a lineup shakeup on Thursday, sitting a trio of regulars in the Mets’ series finale with the Cubs. One of
LEADING OFF: Mets' deGrom faces Nats, Kershaw vs Darvish
by: AP — USA Today 33m
Jacob deGrom of the Mets is 1-1 with a 0.45 ERA, 35 strikeouts and three walks in 20 innings going into a homestand...
Mets bench struggling Jeff McNeil
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 38m
CHICAGO — Jeff McNeil’s peripheral numbers indicate he’s hitting the ball better than his true statistics suggest, but that’s not to say he’s been a victim. The slumping Mets second
Luis Guillorme's nice stop | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 40m
Luis Guillorme dives to his left to stop a chopper from Ian Happ and makes the throw to first in time for the out
Game Chatter: Joey Lucchesi vs Trevor Williams (4/22/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 58m
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
Mets Gameday Predictions: Mets vs Cubs 4/22/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 1h
Mets @ Cubs 7:40 PM EST Wrigley Field Chicago, IL Joey Lucchesi (NYM) vs Trevor Williams (CHC) Lineups New York Mets Luis Guillorme 3B Francisco Lindor SS Dom Smith LF Pete Alonso 1B Michael Conforto RF James McCann C Jonathan Villar 2B Kevin Pillar...
Alonso 'all in' for HR Derby at Coors Field
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
Pete Alonso, batting practice fastballs, and the thin air of Coors Field? It’s a formula near the heart of any home run enthusiast. That goes for Alonso himself, who said Thursday that he will defend his Home Run Derby title if Major League Baseball...
PETE ALONSO LOVES WRIGLEY FIELDTV / Radio Network
Look at Pete Alonso go down and get that ball and hit it 109 MPH. Just unreal strength and power. #MetsMinors
Another one for PEEEETE! #LGMOfficial Team Account
RT @Metsmerized: PETE BOMB! He missed the street by a matter of feet, but he brings the Mets back within one, 3-2.Blogger / Podcaster
Smith double. Alonso home run. Mets now trail 3-2 in 4th. #BoomTV / Radio Network
Gare digs the timeline. love to see itPete Alonso’s 100 MPH average exit velocity continues to lead the majors among hitters with at least 25 batted ball events his departure from Wrigley on Wednesday, registering at 115.4 MPH off the bat, was the 15th-hardest hit ball in MLB this season (Stanton, 120 MPH)Beat Writer / Columnist
