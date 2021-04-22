New York Mets
Sterling or Scully: Gary calls another Pete Alonso HR!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Pete Alonso is back baby, let’s hear how Gary Cohen called it… Another one for PEEEETE! #LGM pic.twitter.com/ys5HaAhjfT — New York Mets (@Mets) April 23, 2021 Nice job Gary. No Track, no wall. Very nice. That said, I am sure if you continue to force...
J.D. Davis' game-tying double | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4m
J.D. Davis drives a double off the wall in center and Jonathan Villar scores to tie the game in the top of the 7th inning
Video Story: Mets, Cubs finish series
by: N/A — MLB: Cubs 45m
Mets @ Cubs Apr. 22, 2021
Mr. & Mrs. Met Pass Out Free Face Masks To Commuters In Queens
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 53m
Members of the MTA Mask Force were also out giving away free masks.
Mets' J.D. Davis benched after three errors in two games - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
J.D. Davis was replaced by Guillorme on Thursday, batting leadoff.
Mets’ Pete Alonso ‘all in’ on defending Home Run Derby title
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
CHICAGO — Pete Alonso is itching to take a shot at defending his Home Run Derby crown. “I’m all in, I am ready,” the Mets first baseman said Thursday. Alonso won the event in 2019 as a
Three Mets regulars sit for finale: Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 2h
CHICAGO — His team scoring runs at the lowest rate in the majors, manager Luis Rojas delivered a lineup shakeup on Thursday, sitting a trio of regulars in the Mets’ series finale with the Cubs. One of
LEADING OFF: Mets' deGrom faces Nats, Kershaw vs Darvish
by: AP — USA Today 2h
Jacob deGrom of the Mets is 1-1 with a 0.45 ERA, 35 strikeouts and three walks in 20 innings going into a homestand...
Almora Jr. might get some playing time but Pillar ain’t going anywhere anytime soon folks. The outfield depth is bare. #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Nice job by Trevor May who did not get frazzled after that bizarre leadoff single by Javier Baez in the seventh.Beat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
6-4-3 DP! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Finally a clean 6-4-3 double play #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
