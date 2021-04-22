Do Not Sell My Personal Information

J.D. Davis' game-tying double | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 57s

J.D. Davis drives a double off the wall in center and Jonathan Villar scores to tie the game in the top of the 7th inning

MLB: Cubs
Video Story: Mets, Cubs finish series

by: N/A MLB: Cubs 42m

Mets @ Cubs Apr. 22, 2021

CBS New York
Mr. & Mrs. Met Pass Out Free Face Masks To Commuters In Queens

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 50m

Members of the MTA Mask Force were also out giving away free masks.

The Mets Police
Sterling or Scully: Gary calls another Pete Alonso HR!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Pete Alonso is back baby, let’s hear how Gary Cohen called it… Another one for PEEEETE! #LGM pic.twitter.com/ys5HaAhjfT — New York Mets (@Mets) April 23, 2021 Nice job Gary. No Track, no wall. Very nice. That said, I am sure if you continue to force...

Daily News
Mets' J.D. Davis benched after three errors in two games - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

J.D. Davis was replaced by Guillorme on Thursday, batting leadoff.

New York Post
Mets’ Pete Alonso ‘all in’ on defending Home Run Derby title

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

CHICAGO — Pete Alonso is itching to take a shot at defending his Home Run Derby crown. “I’m all in, I am ready,” the Mets first baseman said Thursday. Alonso won the event in 2019 as a

Newsday
Three Mets regulars sit for finale: Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Jeff McNeil | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 2h

CHICAGO — His team scoring runs at the lowest rate in the majors, manager Luis Rojas delivered a lineup shakeup on Thursday, sitting a trio of regulars in the Mets’ series finale with the Cubs. One of

USA Today
LEADING OFF: Mets' deGrom faces Nats, Kershaw vs Darvish

by: AP USA Today 2h

Jacob deGrom of the Mets is 1-1 with a 0.45 ERA, 35 strikeouts and three walks in 20 innings going into a homestand...

