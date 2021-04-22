Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Javier Báez safe at first base | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Javier Báez is initially called out at first base but the call is overturned after the Cubs use their challenge in the 7th

Mets Junkies
Mets Prediction Review: Mets vs Cubs 4/22/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 2m

Predictions Final Score Mets 3 Cubs 7 Mets Player of the Game JD Davis (Sean Reid-Foley) Cubs Player of the Game Javier Baez (Jason Heyward) Mets First Hit of the Game Michael Conforto (Dom Smith) Cubs First Hit of the Game Willson Contreras How I...

Lohud
Pete Alonso homers again, but NY Mets get swept by Chicago Cubs

by: Sean Farrell LoHud 6m

The Friendly Confines were hardly kind to the Mets this week.

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Mets History (1973): N.L. Champion Mets Score Season High 13 Runs

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 7m

April 22nd, 1973: Yogi Berra's New York Mets (8-6) faced off against Gene Mauch's Montreal Expos (6-7) for a classic Sunday afternoon d...

SNY Mets

Cubs defeat Mets 4-3 in extra innings | Mets vs Cubs Highlights | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 9m

Pete Alonso homered for the second straight night, but it wasn't enough as the Mets loss 4-3 to Cubs Thursday in extra innings. Luis Guillorme makes a terrif...

Newsday
Mets fall behind early, rally, then tumble in 10th as Cubs finish sweep | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 12m

CHICAGO — The weather at Wrigley Field finally warmed up Thursday. The Mets’ bats did not. Jason Heyward hit a walk-off single off Edwin Diaz in the 10th inning, sending the Mets to a 4-3 loss to the

Film Room
Castro fans Contreras | 04/22/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 59m

Miguel Castro keeps the game tied and strands a runner at third, as he gets Willson Contreras to go down swinging

MLB: Cubs
Video Story: Mets, Cubs finish series

by: N/A MLB: Cubs 2h

Mets @ Cubs Apr. 22, 2021

CBS New York
Mr. & Mrs. Met Pass Out Free Face Masks To Commuters In Queens

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 2h

Members of the MTA Mask Force were also out giving away free masks.

