Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Friday 4/23/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National League...
20/20 Hindsight: Mets Swept In Embarrassing Fashion By Cubs
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 20m
The New York Mets came to Chicago looking to beat up on a reeling Cubs team. Instead, they got beat up and are reeling themselves. 1. J.D. Davis needs to be on the bench period. He continues to pro…
Casali catches 5th straight shutout, Giants beat Marlins 3-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 37m
(AP) -- Giants catcher Curt Casali caught his fifth consecutive shutout, guiding Aaron Sanchez and four relievers in San Francisco's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Casali -- a back
Cubs Beat Mets On Heyward’s Single In 10th
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 45m
Chicago beat the Mets for the seventh straight time dating to June 2019.
What feat is next for deGrom? Stream it, free
by: Andrew Simon — MLB: Mets 53m
Every time Jacob deGrom takes the mound these days, it seems like he’s going to do something spectacular -- and perhaps even historic. The Mets ace’s next outing comes tonight at 7:10 ET at Citi Field against the Nationals, and it will serve as MLB.TV
I’d Rather Not Have What He’s Having
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 53m
I cant say and I hope the Polar Bear cant either, but the last three nights of baseball certainly werent pleasant. Do we really want the details? So did Francisco Lindor.
Mets' Pete Alonso: Getting Swept by Cubs 'Feels Like Eating a S--t Sandwich'
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 1h
No, Pete Alonso didn't enjoy his time in Chicago. Speaking to reporters, the New York Mets star was honest about his feelings following the team's 4-3 loss to the Cubs on Thursday, which concluded a three-game sweep in Chicago...
Mets Stumble Back to .500 in 4-3 Loss to Cubs
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 1h
Despite a fantastic performance from the Mets' bullpen and yet another Pete Alonso home run, New York fell to the Cubs, 4-3, in 10 innings.Joey Lucchesi went three innings and allowed three ea
