Hey Chicago, Whaddaya Say? The Mets Are Gonna Get Swept To-Day!
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
It’s rare that the Mets get swept and evoke a different mode of feeling from each loss. Tuesday they just bored you to death. Wednesday just made you mad because they kicked the ball around t…
Mets suffering an early identity crisis
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 6m
Who are these guys? The first-place Mets? The .500 Mets? The fundamentals- and timeliness-challenged Mets? As they return home following their first trip out of the Eastern time zone since 2019,
New York Mets’ Pete Alonso hopes to defend Home Run Derby title
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 48m
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso wants a chance to defend his crown in the Home Run Derby.
20/20 Hindsight: Mets Swept In Embarrassing Fashion By Cubs
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
The New York Mets came to Chicago looking to beat up on a reeling Cubs team. Instead, they got beat up and are reeling themselves. 1. J.D. Davis needs to be on the bench period. He continues to pro…
Casali catches 5th straight shutout, Giants beat Marlins 3-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Giants catcher Curt Casali caught his fifth consecutive shutout, guiding Aaron Sanchez and four relievers in San Francisco's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Casali -- a back
Cubs Beat Mets On Heyward’s Single In 10th
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 2h
Chicago beat the Mets for the seventh straight time dating to June 2019.
What feat is next for deGrom? Stream it, free
by: Andrew Simon — MLB: Mets 2h
Every time Jacob deGrom takes the mound these days, it seems like he’s going to do something spectacular -- and perhaps even historic. The Mets ace’s next outing comes tonight at 7:10 ET at Citi Field against the Nationals, and it will serve as MLB.TV
I’d Rather Not Have What He’s Having
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
I cant say and I hope the Polar Bear cant either, but the last three nights of baseball certainly werent pleasant. Do we really want the details? So did Francisco Lindor.
Mets suffering an early identity crisis https://t.co/JGyxuxTfT9Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
I would like to request that the World Series this year just be Dodgers-Padres thank you @MLBUnbelievable. That turn by Tatis with the missile to first. These teams don’t know how to be boring https://t.co/LiAPfjGKKQBlogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso homered again, but the Cubs come away with a 4-3 win in extras https://t.co/MMZzXgENWlTV / Radio Network
