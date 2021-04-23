Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
60847221_thumbnail

LEADING OFF: Mets' deGrom faces Nats, Kershaw vs. Darvish

by: AP USA Today 1h

Jacob deGrom of the Mets is 1-1 with a 0.45 ERA, 35 strikeouts and three walks in 20 innings going into a homestand...

Metro News
60847422_thumbnail

MLB roundup: David Peralta (7 RBIs) helps D-backs post 10-inning win - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 23m

David Peralta went 5-for-6 with a home run and a career-high seven RBIs as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks claimed a 14-11, 10-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, closing out a three-game sweep. Arizona extended its winning streak...

New York Post
60846872_thumbnail

Mets suffering an early identity crisis

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

Who are these guys? The first-place Mets? The .500 Mets? The fundamentals- and timeliness-challenged Mets? As they return home following their first trip out of the Eastern time zone since 2019,

Sportsnaut
60846629_thumbnail

New York Mets’ Pete Alonso hopes to defend Home Run Derby title

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 2h

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso wants a chance to defend his crown in the Home Run Derby.

Metstradamus
60846495_thumbnail

Hey Chicago, Whaddaya Say? The Mets Are Gonna Get Swept To-Day!

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h

It’s rare that the Mets get swept and evoke a different mode of feeling from each loss. Tuesday they just bored you to death. Wednesday just made you mad because they kicked the ball around t…

Mets Daddy

20/20 Hindsight: Mets Swept In Embarrassing Fashion By Cubs

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

The New York Mets came to Chicago looking to beat up on a reeling Cubs team. Instead, they got beat up and are reeling themselves. 1. J.D. Davis needs to be on the bench period. He continues to pro…

Newsday
60845817_thumbnail

Casali catches 5th straight shutout, Giants beat Marlins 3-0 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 4h

(AP) -- Giants catcher Curt Casali caught his fifth consecutive shutout, guiding Aaron Sanchez and four relievers in San Francisco's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Casali -- a back

CBS New York
60845758_thumbnail

Cubs Beat Mets On Heyward’s Single In 10th

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 4h

Chicago beat the Mets for the seventh straight time dating to June 2019.

