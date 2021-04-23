New York Mets
LEADING OFF: Mets' deGrom faces Nats, Kershaw vs. Darvish
by: AP — USA Today 1h
Jacob deGrom of the Mets is 1-1 with a 0.45 ERA, 35 strikeouts and three walks in 20 innings going into a homestand...
MLB roundup: David Peralta (7 RBIs) helps D-backs post 10-inning win - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 23m
David Peralta went 5-for-6 with a home run and a career-high seven RBIs as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks claimed a 14-11, 10-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, closing out a three-game sweep. Arizona extended its winning streak...
Mets suffering an early identity crisis
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
Who are these guys? The first-place Mets? The .500 Mets? The fundamentals- and timeliness-challenged Mets? As they return home following their first trip out of the Eastern time zone since 2019,
New York Mets’ Pete Alonso hopes to defend Home Run Derby title
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 2h
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso wants a chance to defend his crown in the Home Run Derby.
Hey Chicago, Whaddaya Say? The Mets Are Gonna Get Swept To-Day!
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
It’s rare that the Mets get swept and evoke a different mode of feeling from each loss. Tuesday they just bored you to death. Wednesday just made you mad because they kicked the ball around t…
20/20 Hindsight: Mets Swept In Embarrassing Fashion By Cubs
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
The New York Mets came to Chicago looking to beat up on a reeling Cubs team. Instead, they got beat up and are reeling themselves. 1. J.D. Davis needs to be on the bench period. He continues to pro…
Casali catches 5th straight shutout, Giants beat Marlins 3-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 4h
(AP) -- Giants catcher Curt Casali caught his fifth consecutive shutout, guiding Aaron Sanchez and four relievers in San Francisco's 3-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday night. Casali -- a back
Cubs Beat Mets On Heyward’s Single In 10th
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 4h
Chicago beat the Mets for the seventh straight time dating to June 2019.
