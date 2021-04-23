Do Not Sell My Personal Information

The Metropolitan: A series to forget

by: Jeffrey Bellone Mets Briefing 44m

But a tattooed reliever’s debut to remember

Mets Maniacs
58544332_thumbnail

Cubs Sweep Mets and Reason for Optimism

by: N/A Mets Maniacs 3m

Maniacs Ty and Mike coming at you to talk about the Cubs series, and hit on some positives in an overwhelmingly poor series. We discuss the bullpen looking good (hello Sean Reid-Foley!), the bats still looking lackluster, and what we expect to see...

Amazin' Avenue
60851451_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for April 23, 2021

by: Richard Staff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m

Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Larry Brown Sports
60643034_thumbnail

Pete Alonso had funny comment after Mets got swept by Cubs

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 27m

New York Mets star Pete Alonso had a funny comment about the team being swept by the Chicago Cubs in three games

The Mets Police
60851163_thumbnail

Blue Sleeved Pete Alonso gets vulgar with media!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 35m

Vulgar Pete Alonso who enjoys the swear words told the media that “Getting swept feels like eating a (S word) sandwich, to be honest with you.”   I’ve never had such a sandwich but I will take his word for it. Vulgar Pete did hit a home run though,...

Uni Watch
60851102_thumbnail

Auction Listing Leads to Sporting Goods Rabbit-Hole Bonanza

by: Paul Lukas Uni Watch 36m

A random listing for a very unusual sports-related item led Paul down a very satisfying rabbit hole that you won’t want to miss!

Rising Apple

Mets Injuries: Would anyone be surprised if Dellin Betances never pitches again?

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 45m

Sidelined with a shoulder impingement, New York Mets relief pitcher Dellin Betances began his 2021 season with one run allowed in his inning of work. He la...

Bill James Online

The Joy of Sox | Articles | Bill James Online

by: N/A Bill James Online 46m

THE ART OF THE INTERVIEW Interviewing sources is one of the hardest skills for a writer to master, at least it was for me. Thats exactly what people do in interviews all the time.

