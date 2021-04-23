Do Not Sell My Personal Information

This Week in Mets Quotes: deGrom wants Mets to get things rolling, Rojas wants to play more games

by: Joe Sokolowski SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Lots of interesting, funny, idiotic, and insightful things were said by the Mets—and about them—recently. Here are some of our favorites.

Mets Merized
MMO Exclusive: Jerry Blevins Talks Movies, The Heimlich Manuever, and Baseball

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

Jerry Blevins decided to stick with baseball for 2021 in-large part due to the Mets being the team that was calling. He wants to win a World Series ring in a New York Mets jersey and he is excited

Empire Sports Media
Mets Game Preview: (4/23/21) vs. Washington Nationals (7-9)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 7m

The New York Mets return home to Citi Field to rebound from their ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs. They face the Washington Nationals, who struggled early but have rebounded to put themselves within one game of first place in...

Barstool Sports
No Matter Which Team You Root For, Every Baseball Season Is Full Of Smiles And Cries | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 34m

I'm not sure who has to hear this, but based on my timeline from last night, there are plenty of Mets fans ready to jump off of the nearest bridge and into the nearest river because the Mets got swept...

Rising Apple

Are Mets hitters remaining too patient at the plate this year?

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

I’m searching for a solution to the New York Mets season. It’s early, I know. It’s precisely why I want to find an answer. Things haven’t gotten to...

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 4/23/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpy...

Pitcher List
Bets of the Day — April 23 - Pitcher List

by: Ryan Amore Pitcher List 2h

Ryan Amore highlights Friday's best bets around baseball.

New York Mets Videos

Amazin’ Mets Alumni Podcast: Michael Cuddyer

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h

Former Met Michael Cuddyer had a 15 year career in the major leagues filled with two All-Star appearances, a Silver Slugger Award and a batting title. He cap...

