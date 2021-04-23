New York Mets
Mike's Mets - The Doldrums
by: Mike Steffanos — Mack's Mets 1h
By Mike Steffanos When I was young, I used to dream about having adventures. It wasn't something that we actually did in my family — an...
Metstradamus - Hey Chicago, Whaddaya Say? The Mets Are Gonna Get Swept To-Day!
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 7m
By metstradamus | April 23, 2021 1:46 am It’s rare that the Mets get swept and evoke a different mode of feeling from each loss. Tuesda...
The Mets limp home to face the Nationals in a three-game series
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets will try to regain their footing after getting swept in Chicago.
Diagnosing Mets' biggest issues in sweep by Cubs | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
The Mets got swept by the Cubs in Chicago and some glaring issues arose during the series. The guys discuss the team's lack of offense, struggles at third ba...
MMO Exclusive: Jerry Blevins Talks Movies, The Heimlich Manuever, and Baseball
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1h
Jerry Blevins decided to stick with baseball for 2021 in-large part due to the Mets being the team that was calling. He wants to win a World Series ring in a New York Mets jersey and he is excited
Mets Game Preview: (4/23/21) vs. Washington Nationals (7-9)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets return home to Citi Field to rebound from their ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs. They face the Washington Nationals, who struggled early but have rebounded to put themselves within one game of first place in...
No Matter Which Team You Root For, Every Baseball Season Is Full Of Smiles And Cries | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 2h
I'm not sure who has to hear this, but based on my timeline from last night, there are plenty of Mets fans ready to jump off of the nearest bridge and into the nearest river because the Mets got swept...
Are Mets hitters remaining too patient at the plate this year?
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3h
I’m searching for a solution to the New York Mets season. It’s early, I know. It’s precisely why I want to find an answer. Things haven’t gotten to...
Bets of the Day — April 23 - Pitcher List
by: Ryan Amore — Pitcher List 4h
Ryan Amore highlights Friday's best bets around baseball.
Only one club has a team FIP under 3.00 so far this season. Yup, it's the #Mets: 2.86. The Dodgers are second with a 3.11 team FIP. @Metsmerized #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
All 3 are reasonable - Stroman will get moreSpotrac takes a look at some potential contract extensions in MLB and there's a few Mets related ones, here's the "likely projected" numbers: Jacob deGrom 3 yrs/$108M Michael Conforto 6 yrs/$144M Marcus Stroman 4 yrs/$56M https://t.co/k75wrdas2dBlogger / Podcaster
We've got an NL East Showdown this weekend with Saturday's game coming your way on FS1! Who ya got: @Mets or @Nationals?TV / Radio Network
Most strikeouts by a @Mets pitcher in their first three appearances of a season: Jacob deGrom: 35 (2021) Pedro Martínez: 30 (2005) Noah Syndergaard: 29 (2016) @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM @45PedroMartinezBlogger / Podcaster
