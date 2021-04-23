New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Series Preview: Mets Return To Citi Field For Three With Nationals
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 1h
Having been swept three games at Wrigley Field by the Chicago Cubs, The New York Mets (7-7), return to Citi Field Friday night to open a five-game home stand with three games against Dave Martinez
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Todd Zeile thinks Mets have to keep J.D. Davis at third base
by: Moose & Maggie — Radio.com: WFAN 25m
Former Mets infielder Todd Zeile thinks New York has to continue with J.D. Davis at third base despite his defensive struggles, because the team cannot afford to lose his bat.
Why to bet against the Mets when Jacob deGrom starts, plus other top picks for the weekend - CBSSports.com
by: Tom Fornelli — CBS Sports 42m
The Mets are only 37-42 (!) in deGrom's 79 starts since 2018
Mack's Mock Pick - #81 - LHP - Brandon Clarke
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 48m
Brandon Clark Mack's spin - Ex-TJS pitcher. Post surgery fastball is already clocking 96... projection to go up more... 3-pitch mix inc...
NY Mets, Washington Nationals announce Friday, April 23 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 53m
Erick Fedde (1-1, 5.56) will pitch for the Nationals, while Jacob deGrom (1-1, 0.45) will go for the Mets.
Report: Wilpons Exploring Sale Of SNY
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 1h
According to Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico, the Wilpon family, former owners of the New York Mets, are looking to sell SNY, which is the team's regional sports network.The
The Mets limp home to face the Nationals in a three-game series
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The Mets will try to regain their footing after getting swept in Chicago.
Diagnosing Mets' biggest issues in sweep by Cubs | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
The Mets got swept by the Cubs in Chicago and some glaring issues arose during the series. The guys discuss the team's lack of offense, struggles at third ba...
Mets Game Preview: (4/23/21) vs. Washington Nationals (7-9)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 3h
The New York Mets return home to Citi Field to rebound from their ugly three-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs. They face the Washington Nationals, who struggled early but have rebounded to put themselves within one game of first place in...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
The #Mets are celebrating Jackie Robinson Day today at Citi Field. Everyone will be wearing no. 42 jerseys.Blogger / Podcaster
-
LHP Stephen Tarpley has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site. LHP Joey Lucchesi has been optioned to the team's Alternate Training Site.Official Team Account
-
Official: #Mets option Joey Lucchesi to the alt site, recall Stephen Tarpley from the alt site. That means for now, they have two lefty relievers available, and no official fifth starter. They are off two days next week which can afford them the luxury of shuffling the rotation.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets call up Stephen Tarpley, send down Joey Lucchesi. Waiting on Nimmo availability for lineup. Davis back in.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Well it's the same...old Mets! At least that's what @CartonRoberts were singing to start today's show. LISTEN LIVE: https://t.co/mq3It1PnQVTV / Radio Network
-
Along with the QUEENS "Shea Road" jackets and zip-ups (pretty much sold out by now), we re-stocked a bunch of accessories, and dropped the SHEA decals. Some left while supplies last... ➡️ https://t.co/ZRIO0vq1T2Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets