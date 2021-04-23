Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets Vs. Nationals - 4/23/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

    The Mets are home to play the Washington Nationals in the first game of a three game serie...

Mets 360
Game Chatter: Erick Fedde vs Jacob deGrom (4/23/21)

by: Other Mets 360 22m

MLB: Mets.com
Notes: Lucchesi optioned; deGrom bats 8th

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 23m

NEW YORK -- A day after his latest abbreviated start in Chicago, Joey Lucchesi became a casualty of the Mets’ roster manipulation when the team optioned him to its alternate training site. Because they have two off days next week, the Mets don’t...

Lohud
NY Mets: Zack Scott talks Luis Rojas, team's 2021 start

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 25m

Acting general manager Zack Scott declined to address Luis Rojas' future, but spoke on the Mets' start to the 2021 season.

The Mets Police
Mets Game Notes: deGrom bats 8th, Mets wear 42

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 41m

Jacob deGrom, who is perfectly fine and just asked for an extra days rest even though I've never heard of a pitcher ever doing that, will bat EIGHT tonight as we see the first signs of Luis Rojas panicking.

Newsday
Mets GM Zack Scott not focused on whether Rojas will be back as manager | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 46m

Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson and Zack Scott were not around when the Mets hired Luis Rojas as manager before the 2020 season. So it’s normal to wonder if this season will be a referendum on Rojas becau

Amazin' Avenue
Open Thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 4/23/21

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The Mets look to put their series in Chicago behind them as their ace takes the hill back home at Citi Field.

Mets Junkies
Prediction Time! Nationals vs Mets 4/23/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 2h

Washington Nationals @ New York Mets 7:10 PM EST Citi Field Flushing, New York Erick Fedde (WSH) vs Jacob deGrom (NYM) Lineups Nationals Andrew Stevenson RF Josh Harrison 2B Trea Turner SS Josh Bell 1B Kyle Schwarber LF Starlin Castro 3B Yan Gomes C...

