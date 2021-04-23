New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Chatter: Erick Fedde vs Jacob deGrom (4/23/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 22m
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Notes: Lucchesi optioned; deGrom bats 8th
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 23m
NEW YORK -- A day after his latest abbreviated start in Chicago, Joey Lucchesi became a casualty of the Mets’ roster manipulation when the team optioned him to its alternate training site. Because they have two off days next week, the Mets don’t...
NY Mets: Zack Scott talks Luis Rojas, team's 2021 start
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 25m
Acting general manager Zack Scott declined to address Luis Rojas' future, but spoke on the Mets' start to the 2021 season.
Mets Game Notes: deGrom bats 8th, Mets wear 42
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 42m
Jacob deGrom, who is perfectly fine and just asked for an extra days rest even though I've never heard of a pitcher ever doing that, will bat EIGHT tonight as we see the first signs of Luis Rojas panicking.
Mets GM Zack Scott not focused on whether Rojas will be back as manager | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 47m
Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson and Zack Scott were not around when the Mets hired Luis Rojas as manager before the 2020 season. So it’s normal to wonder if this season will be a referendum on Rojas becau
Gameday: Mets Vs. Nationals - 4/23/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets are home to play the Washington Nationals in the first game of a three game serie...
Open Thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 4/23/21
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets look to put their series in Chicago behind them as their ace takes the hill back home at Citi Field.
Prediction Time! Nationals vs Mets 4/23/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 2h
Washington Nationals @ New York Mets 7:10 PM EST Citi Field Flushing, New York Erick Fedde (WSH) vs Jacob deGrom (NYM) Lineups Nationals Andrew Stevenson RF Josh Harrison 2B Trea Turner SS Josh Bell 1B Kyle Schwarber LF Starlin Castro 3B Yan Gomes C...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom just recorded his 1,400th career strikeout 🔥 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jake K Count: 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐Blogger / Podcaster
-
DEGROM K COUNT: ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom now has 1,400 career strikeouts after putting away Erick Fedde in the third. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
That’s career strikeout No. 1,400 for Jacob deGrom! (He’s 49 Ks behind Sid Fernandez for 4th place in #Mets history.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
DEGROM K COUNT: ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets