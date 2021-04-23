Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Jacob deGrom's RBI double | 04/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 37m

Jacob deGrom opens the scoring with an RBI double to left field, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead

Brandon Nimmo's two-run single  | 04/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 17s

Brandon Nimmo hits a two-run single through the hole to right field, adding to the Mets lead in the 5th inning

Video Story: Nats, Mets duel in Queens

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6m

Nationals @ Mets Apr. 23, 2021

Game Chatter: Erick Fedde vs Jacob deGrom (4/23/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

NY Mets: Zack Scott talks Luis Rojas, team's 2021 start

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 2h

Acting general manager Zack Scott declined to address Luis Rojas' future, but spoke on the Mets' start to the 2021 season.

Mets Game Notes: deGrom bats 8th, Mets wear 42

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

Jacob deGrom, who is perfectly fine and just asked for an extra days rest even though I've never heard of a pitcher ever doing that, will bat EIGHT tonight as we see the first signs of Luis Rojas panicking.

Mets GM Zack Scott not focused on whether Rojas will be back as manager | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Newsday 2h

Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson and Zack Scott were not around when the Mets hired Luis Rojas as manager before the 2020 season. So it’s normal to wonder if this season will be a referendum on Rojas becau

Gameday: Mets Vs. Nationals - 4/23/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

    The Mets are home to play the Washington Nationals in the first game of a three game serie...

Open Thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 4/23/21

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

The Mets look to put their series in Chicago behind them as their ace takes the hill back home at Citi Field.

