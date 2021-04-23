New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jacob deGrom's 15th strikeout | 04/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
Jacob deGrom catches Kyle Schwarber looking for his 15th strikeout of the game, a new single-game career best
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Brandon Nimmo's two-run single | 04/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3m
Brandon Nimmo hits a two-run single through the hole to right field, adding to the Mets lead in the 5th inning
Video Story: Nats, Mets duel in Queens
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 9m
Nationals @ Mets Apr. 23, 2021
Game Chatter: Erick Fedde vs Jacob deGrom (4/23/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 2h
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login. Not a Member? Join Us
NY Mets: Zack Scott talks Luis Rojas, team's 2021 start
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
Acting general manager Zack Scott declined to address Luis Rojas' future, but spoke on the Mets' start to the 2021 season.
Mets Game Notes: deGrom bats 8th, Mets wear 42
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Jacob deGrom, who is perfectly fine and just asked for an extra days rest even though I've never heard of a pitcher ever doing that, will bat EIGHT tonight as we see the first signs of Luis Rojas panicking.
Mets GM Zack Scott not focused on whether Rojas will be back as manager | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 2h
Steve Cohen, Sandy Alderson and Zack Scott were not around when the Mets hired Luis Rojas as manager before the 2020 season. So it’s normal to wonder if this season will be a referendum on Rojas becau
Gameday: Mets Vs. Nationals - 4/23/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
The Mets are home to play the Washington Nationals in the first game of a three game serie...
Open Thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 4/23/21
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The Mets look to put their series in Chicago behind them as their ace takes the hill back home at Citi Field.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
. @TheRealSmith2_ with that insurance I was taking about!!! 4-0 #Mets!!! #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Dominic. David. René. Smith. Single, rib eye. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: "M-V-P" chants are LOUD at Citi Field as Jacob deGrom comes to bat in the sixth. (The last pitcher to win an MVP Award was Clayton Kershaw in 2014.)Super Fan
- More Mets Tweets