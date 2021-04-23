New York Mets
Jacob deGrom fans career-high 15 for Mets in masterful shutout of Nationals | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 32m
For a while at Citi Field on Friday night, it looked as if it was going to be the same old story: Jacob deGrom is outta-this-world great and the offense doesn’t score for him. So deGrom took matters i
Mets' Jacob deGrom keeps making pitching history, also contributing with the bat - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 15m
deGrom set a new career high with 15 strikeouts; also went 2 for 4 with double and RBI
Jacob deGrom Dazzles with Career-High 15 Strikeouts in Mets' Win over Nationals
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 21m
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom threw a career-high 15 strikeouts in a 6-0 home win over the Washington Nationals on Friday at Citi Field. DeGrom threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and permitting no walks...
Gut Reaction: Mets 6, Nationals 0 (4/23/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 51s
Jacob deGrom’s 15K complete game gives Mets bounce-back win
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 9m
Five-plus months remain in the regular season, but a boisterous crowd of 8,130 fans at Citi Field submitted their voice votes for MVP on Friday night. Jacob deGrom, the elixir to all of the Mets’
TOTAL DEGROMINATION: Jacob deGrom Struck Out 15 Nats In A Complete Game 2-Hit Shutout Win Where He Lowered His ERA To 0.31 And Knocked In The Game-Winning Run For Good Measure | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 9m
I mean honestly, how do you even put greatness like that into words. You honestly can't. The numbers don't even tell the story either, no matter how preposterous they are. It's just something you know...
Jacob deGrom posts a career-high 15 strikeouts in shutout, giving him a MLB-record 50 strikeouts through four starts
by: Andrew Bucholtz — The Comeback 11m
Mets' star Jacob deGrom has had an amazing start to the 2021 season. His 15 strikeouts Friday gave him a MLB-record 50 through four starts.
DeGrom's 15 strikeouts, 2-hitter lead Mets over Nats 6-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 13m
(AP) -- Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 15, pitched a two-hitter and boosted the sagging Mets' offense with a go-ahead double from the No. 8 spot in the batting order, powering New York over th
DeGrom's 15 strikeouts, 2-hitter lead Mets over Nats 6-0
by: AP — USA Today 17m
Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 15, pitched a two-hitter and boosted the sagging Mets’ offense with a go-ahead...
Here is your Jacob deGrom fix for the evening. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @FanSided: It’s early, but the National League MVP race goes through Jacob deGrom. https://t.co/gZT4ShtSHTBlog / Website
Good Night, #Mets Twitter! 💤😴💤Blogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom would always take a strikeout over an RBI, but takes pride in coming through for his team with the bat: "If we're going to be in the lineup, we might as well be a threat" On potentially batting 8th whenever he starts: "It would feel pretty good"TV / Radio Network
Moneyball 2: 2 Money 2 Ball https://t.co/QDSoKAIl5bOfficial Team Account
So basically Jacob degrom is the best pitcher and hitter in baseball?In a preview of tomorrow's Sports Report show on https://t.co/vZBSXvr8XX and @sportanarium at 6:02pm EST/11:02pm 🇬🇧⏰the honorable MC @ernestdove gives us the scoop on the Mets red hot pitching including the Degrominant Jacob DeGrom! Give this a 👂#LGM https://t.co/vdlsdROKNSBeat Writer / Columnist
