New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
DeGrom's 15 strikeouts, 2-hitter lead Mets over Nats 6-0 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5m
(AP) -- Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 15, pitched a two-hitter and boosted the sagging Mets' offense with a go-ahead double from the No. 8 spot in the batting order, powering New York over th
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets' Jacob deGrom keeps making pitching history, also contributing with the bat - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 7m
deGrom set a new career high with 15 strikeouts; also went 2 for 4 with double and RBI
Jacob deGrom Dazzles with Career-High 15 Strikeouts in Mets' Win over Nationals
by: Paul Kasabian — Bleacher Report 14m
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom threw a career-high 15 strikeouts in a 6-0 home win over the Washington Nationals on Friday at Citi Field. DeGrom threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and permitting no walks...
Jacob deGrom’s 15K complete game gives Mets bounce-back win
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1m
Five-plus months remain in the regular season, but a boisterous crowd of 8,130 fans at Citi Field submitted their voice votes for MVP on Friday night. Jacob deGrom, the elixir to all of the Mets’
TOTAL DEGROMINATION: Jacob deGrom Struck Out 15 Nats In A Complete Game 2-Hit Shutout Win Where He Lowered His ERA To 0.31 And Knocked In The Game-Winning Run For Good Measure | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 1m
I mean honestly, how do you even put greatness like that into words. You honestly can't. The numbers don't even tell the story either, no matter how preposterous they are. It's just something you know...
Jacob deGrom posts a career-high 15 strikeouts in shutout, giving him a MLB-record 50 strikeouts through four starts
by: Andrew Bucholtz — The Comeback 3m
Mets' star Jacob deGrom has had an amazing start to the 2021 season. His 15 strikeouts Friday gave him a MLB-record 50 through four starts.
DeGrom's 15 strikeouts, 2-hitter lead Mets over Nats 6-0
by: AP — USA Today 9m
Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 15, pitched a two-hitter and boosted the sagging Mets’ offense with a go-ahead...
Lindor discusses Jackie Robinson | 04/23/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 15m
Francisco Lindor talks about celebrating Jackie Robinson day
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Here's Jacob deGrom's 2021 season so far (4 starts): 2 W 0.31 ERA 29 IP 50 SO 13 H 1 ER 3 BB 0.55 WHIP .545 AVG 6 H 2 RBI .636 SLG Unfair. Unreal.TV / Radio Network
-
-
Here is your Jacob deGrom fix for the evening. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FanSided: It’s early, but the National League MVP race goes through Jacob deGrom. https://t.co/gZT4ShtSHTBlog / Website
-
Good Night, #Mets Twitter! 💤😴💤Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom would always take a strikeout over an RBI, but takes pride in coming through for his team with the bat: "If we're going to be in the lineup, we might as well be a threat" On potentially batting 8th whenever he starts: "It would feel pretty good"TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets