New York Mets

The Comeback
Jacob deGrom posts a career-high 15 strikeouts in shutout, giving him a MLB-record 50 strikeouts through four starts

by: Andrew Bucholtz The Comeback 3m

Mets' star Jacob deGrom has had an amazing start to the 2021 season. His 15 strikeouts Friday gave him a MLB-record 50 through four starts.

CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom keeps making pitching history, also contributing with the bat - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 7m

deGrom set a new career high with 15 strikeouts; also went 2 for 4 with double and RBI

Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Dazzles with Career-High 15 Strikeouts in Mets' Win over Nationals

by: Paul Kasabian Bleacher Report 13m

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom threw a career-high 15 strikeouts in a 6-0 home win over the Washington Nationals on Friday at Citi Field. DeGrom threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and permitting no walks...

New York Post
Jacob deGrom’s 15K complete game gives Mets bounce-back win

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 1m

Five-plus months remain in the regular season, but a boisterous crowd of 8,130 fans at Citi Field submitted their voice votes for MVP on Friday night. Jacob deGrom, the elixir to all of the Mets’

Barstool Sports
TOTAL DEGROMINATION: Jacob deGrom Struck Out 15 Nats In A Complete Game 2-Hit Shutout Win Where He Lowered His ERA To 0.31 And Knocked In The Game-Winning Run For Good Measure | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 1m

I mean honestly, how do you even put greatness like that into words. You honestly can't. The numbers don't even tell the story either, no matter how preposterous they are. It's just something you know...

Newsday
DeGrom's 15 strikeouts, 2-hitter lead Mets over Nats 6-0 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5m

(AP) -- Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 15, pitched a two-hitter and boosted the sagging Mets' offense with a go-ahead double from the No. 8 spot in the batting order, powering New York over th

USA Today
DeGrom's 15 strikeouts, 2-hitter lead Mets over Nats 6-0

by: AP USA Today 9m

Jacob deGrom struck out a career-high 15, pitched a two-hitter and boosted the sagging Mets’ offense with a go-ahead...

Film Room
Lindor discusses Jackie Robinson | 04/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 15m

Francisco Lindor talks about celebrating Jackie Robinson day

