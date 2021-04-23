Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Extra
60871437_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Does It All As The Mets Beat The Nats at Citi By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 44m

When I arrived at CitiField last night, I prepared myself to be witnessing the best pitcher in the sport but by night’s end I realized Jacob deGrom might very well be the […]

More Recent New York Mets Articles

LWOS Baseball
60871814_thumbnail

Diamondbacks Report, 20-Game Mark: Improving, but Still Work to Do

by: Evan Thompson, Managing Editor Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 17m

This 2021 Diamondbacks report looks at where they stand after 20 games. They are improving over their start, but there is still work to do.

Mack's Mets
59580791_thumbnail

Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 4/24/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 19m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League...

CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom keeps making pitching history, also contributing with the bat - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 2h

deGrom set a new career high with 15 strikeouts; also went 2 for 4 with double and RBI

Bleacher Report
60870095_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom Dazzles with Career-High 15 Strikeouts in Mets' Win over Nationals

by: Paul Kasabian Bleacher Report 2h

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom threw a career-high 15 strikeouts in a 6-0 home win over the Washington Nationals on Friday at Citi Field. DeGrom threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and permitting no walks...

CBS New York
60871806_thumbnail

DeGrom’s 15 Strikeouts, 2-Hitter Lead Mets Over Nats

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 18m

Perennially plagued by a lack of run support, just like Mets star Tom Seaver decades earlier, deGrom lowered his career ERA to 2.55 and overtook Seaver's 2.57 for New York’s franchise lead.

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Film Room
60871772_thumbnail

Jacob deGrom on 15-K performance | 04/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 21m

Jacob deGrom discusses his 15-strikeout performance in a shutout win over the Nationals

The New York Times
60871735_thumbnail

DeGrom Shuts Out the Nationals and Sets a Strikeout Record

by: The Associated Press NY Times 23m

The Mets’ ace has 50 strikeouts in four starts. The Yankees, meanwhile, won again thanks to Giancarlo Stanton.

Mets Daddy

Jacob Completely deGrominates Nationals

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 42m

To a certain extent, you can say Jacob deGrom underperformed tonight. After all, Andrew Stevenson and Starlin Castro managed to get a hit off of him. That’s it. That was the total extent of t…

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets