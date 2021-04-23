Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Jacob deGrom | 04/23/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3m

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses Jacob deGrom's dominant performance against the Nationals

New York Post
Jacob deGrom is a must-see baseball giant

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 48m

All-time greatness touches down on this star-crossed franchise every five or six days. If you can’t appreciate what Jacob deGrom is doing here in 2021, very much including the strikeouts by the

Newsday
Tapia's solo HR in 9th lifts Rockies over Phillies 5-4 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Raimel Tapia hit a solo home run with one out in the ninth inning and Colorado Rockies rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Friday night.Trevor Story, C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson a

Mets Junkies
DeGromination! Mets Prediction Review 4/23/21

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 1h

PREDICTIONS Final Score Nationals 1 Mets 4 Mets Player of the Game Jacob deGrom Nationals Player of the Game Yan Gomes (Starlin Castro) Mets First Hit of the Game Michael Conforto Nationals First Hit of the Game Starlin Castro How I Get Graded Every...

Amazin' Avenue
Jacob deGrom throws a complete game in Mets victory over Nationals

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Every time you think Jacob deGrom can’t find another gear, he does.

LWOS Baseball
Diamondbacks Report, 20-Game Mark: Improving, but Still Work to Do

by: Evan Thompson, Managing Editor Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h

This 2021 Diamondbacks report looks at where they stand after 20 games. They are improving over their start, but there is still work to do.

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 4/24/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National League...

CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom keeps making pitching history, also contributing with the bat - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 3h

deGrom set a new career high with 15 strikeouts; also went 2 for 4 with double and RBI

Bleacher Report
Jacob deGrom Dazzles with Career-High 15 Strikeouts in Mets' Win over Nationals

by: Paul Kasabian Bleacher Report 3h

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom threw a career-high 15 strikeouts in a 6-0 home win over the Washington Nationals on Friday at Citi Field. DeGrom threw a complete-game shutout, allowing just two hits and permitting no walks...

