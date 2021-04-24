New York Mets
Mets in ‘Awe’ of DeGrom’s ‘Unhittable Stuff’
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 19m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was unconscious in his two-hit, complete game shutout of the Washington Nationals on Friday night.DeGrom kept Nationals hitters off balance all game long and set
Slow starts have stymied Mets’ run production
by: Rob Rogan — Mets 360 26m
Mets Pitchers: Marcus Stroman winning over fans early in 2021
by: Mason Smoller — Fansided: Rising Apple 31m
Marcus Stroman has had a quite eventful tenure with the New York Mets since being acquired on July 28th, 2019. When he came to Queens, many were puzzled gi...
Mets Morning News for April 24, 2021
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 57m
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
The One True Ace, Jacob deGrom
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
He, not Matt Harvey, not Noah Syndergaard, not whoever else they threw in the mix - Jacob deGrom is the One True Ace.
deGrom’s 15 K Shutout Draws MVP Chants in Mets 6-0 Win
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1h
Jacob deGrom has exceeded any expectations the New York Mets, or their fans could have ever imagined from him. He set a new career-high with 15 strikeouts in his second career complete-game shutout to give the Mets a 6-0 win over the Washington...
deGrom Dominates in Win
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
4/23/21: Jacob deGrom absolutley dominates the Washington Nationals in a complete game shutout. He set a career high with 15 strikeouts and even added two hi...
Reese Kaplan - An A-Priced Team Producing C+ Results
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 1h
An early report card for the 2021 Mets is on everyone’s minds though it is indeed relatively quick between the short number of days on the c...
Tweets
Check out the latest episode of my #podcast, Subway To Shea, on #Breaker! #Mets #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/7PEPbrHf90Blogger / Podcaster
Hey @mets, steal this idea…but deGrom. Nobody does it better. https://t.co/1JjRYlpdpyBlogger / Podcaster
Jacob deGrom, 100mph Fastball, 93mph Slider and 92mph Changeup, Overlay (all swings and misses)Misc
1999 Pedro one of the best @StratOMatic cards ever! I know I played that season.In the height of the steroid era 1999...in a bambox yard .Pedro threw 213 innings had a 2.07 ERA .. K'd 313...walked 37.. & gave up 9hrs. Following yr was even better.. with a 0.7 whip. 128hits & 32 BBs in 217 innings. You people forget facts @Louis_OnofrioBlogger / Podcaster
RT @tangotiger: What are the odds deGrom makes the Hall of Fame?Blogger / Podcaster
Generational players leave legacies. When I was growing up the names were Seaver, Orr, Namath, Reed. Years later we realize that we love the sports we do because of the impact they made. Today’s kids will look back someday and Jacob deGrom will be in their pantheon. Savor this.TV / Radio Personality
