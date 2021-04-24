New York Mets
Tracking Jacob deGrom’s 2021 season: Start #4
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
deGrom’s fourth start of the season was even better than his first three.
How does Jacob deGrom's start compare to other MVP pitchers?
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 3m
How does Jacob deGrom’s start compare to most recent pitchers to win MVP? On this pace, the Mets ace would be better than the last two to claim the award.
Jacob DeGrom Strikes Out 15 in Two-Hit Shutout
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 18m
There are not many things Jacob deGrom can do on a baseball field that would come as a surprise to Mets fans anymore. DeGrom has established himself as not only the best pitcher in baseball, but a
Mack's Mock Pick - #82 - RHP - Ben Kurdma
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 24m
Ben Kudrna Mack's spin - 3-pitch mix with a heater topping at 95... "impressive" command... top Kansas player... committed to LSU... coul...
Jacob deGrom makes history in dominant performance against Nationals
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 33m
deGrom's masterful 2021 continued Friday night.
Via @uniwatch – Mets black jerseys with blue helmets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 50m
Steve, why would you want your two billion dollar toy to look like garbage just because Marcus Stroman likes how it looks? Rare shots of Mets wearing blue helmets with black jerseys, 8/18/98 vs. Rockies, 2nd game of doubleheader. I’m not 100% sure,...
‘Drives me insane’: Book reveals messy Mets downfall
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 59m
A injury to star starter Noah Syndergaard was an omen of what was to come in the Mets’ doomed 2017 season, described in this excerpt from Post beat reporter Mike Puma’s upcoming book, “If These
Three stats behind Jacob deGrom's historic start for Mets
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 1h
Jacob deGrom is setting records with his strikeouts and putting up zeroes almost every inning. Three foundational stats explain why.
DeGrom has been plugged into the matrix, and batters everywhere are doomed
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 1h
It doesn’t just feel like Jacob deGrom keeps getting better. He somehow really does. And that’s why on Friday night there were MVP chants… for a pitcher… in April.
