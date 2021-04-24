New York Mets
J.D. Davis Seemingly Playing Himself Out of Starting Third Base Role
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 3m
Needing to improve the left side of the infield over the offseason, the New York Mets went out and acquired all-star shortstop Francisco Lindor, however, management didn't stop there as they also
Metstradamus - Words Don't Do Jacob deGrom Justice
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 10m
By metstradamus | April 23, 2021 10:11 pm Friends, I don’t even know what to say anymore. As much as we knew how good Jacob deGrom was...
Jacob DeGrom’s 15 strikeouts, 2-hitter lead Mets over Nationals
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 24m
Jacob DeGrom struck out a career-high 15, threw a two-hitter and boosted the sagging Mets' offense with a go-ahead double, powering New York over the Nationals.
Jacob deGrom strikes rarified air in first four starts for Mets this season | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — Metro News 40m
No one's sure where the 2021 Mets will wind up, but after his sparkling shutout Friday night, it appears Jacob deGrom is on track for one of the greatest
Mets Game Preview: (4/24/21) vs. Washington Nationals (7-10)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets get back to business after Jacob deGrom's masterpiece gave them a 6-0 victory over the Washington Nationals in game one of their weekend series. Two former first-round picks headline the pitching matchup for the middle game set for...
How does Jacob deGrom's start compare to other MVP pitchers?
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
How does Jacob deGrom’s start compare to most recent pitchers to win MVP? On this pace, the Mets ace would be better than the last two to claim the award.
Jacob deGrom makes history in dominant performance against Nationals
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
deGrom's masterful 2021 continued Friday night.
Via @uniwatch – Mets black jerseys with blue helmets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3h
Steve, why would you want your two billion dollar toy to look like garbage just because Marcus Stroman likes how it looks? Rare shots of Mets wearing blue helmets with black jerseys, 8/18/98 vs. Rockies, 2nd game of doubleheader. I’m not 100% sure,...
