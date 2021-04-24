New York Mets
Mets Gameday Predictions: Nationals vs Mets 4/24/21
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 2h
Have to write this before the Nationals lineup is released because I have to go to work, but here is the full predictions! Washington Nationals @ New York Mets 4:05 PM EST Citi Field Flushing, New York Joe Ross (WSH) vs Marcus Stroman (NYM) Mets...
Mets transfer Dellin Betances to 60-day IL
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 14m
Mets transfer Dellin Betances to 60-day IL after the righty reliever suffered a right shoulder impingement after his first outing of the regular season.
As Mets ace Jacob deGrom dominates, do we appreciate what we are watching? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 39m
The SNY crew discusses the dominance of Mets ace Jacob deGrom, how he's getting better as he goes, and what it's like to have the opportunity to witness his ...
deGrom's starts are appointment TV for Doc
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 41m
NEW YORK -- Like so many, Dwight Gooden tuned in Friday evening to watch Jacob deGrom pitch. Gooden follows nearly all of deGrom’s starts out of respect and admiration for a pitcher who has become this generation’s version of himself. “A lot of times,
BreakingT releases deGOAT shirt, celebrating Jacob deGrom’s utter dominance
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
If you want other baseball fans to know you’re smart, sport this deGOAT shirt.
4/24/21 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 1h
Going through a three-game losing streak is tough but the New York Mets (8-7) got to end theirs thanks to some brilliant work from Jacob deGrom last night. deGrom absolutely stifled the Washington …
Another Singular Performance Cements New York Mets Ace Jacob deGrom As A Generational Ace
by: Jerry Beach — Forbes 2h
An undersized but hearty crowd filed into Citi Field on a brisk Friday night in late April and allowed itself to get wrapped up in watching the Mets beat the division rival Nationals behind a performance from a hard-throwing right-hander staking his...
Tweets
-
It’s a bit unfair that Marcus Stroman has to try to follow-up what Jacob deGrom did last night, but we’re sure he’s up to the challenge. Come watch the game with us. https://t.co/zLYU0HzHgEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michael Conforto vs. today's starter Joe Ross: .462/.500/.769, 6-for-13, 2B, HR, 6 RBI #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Noah Syndergaard Faces Live Hitters and Other Rehab Notes https://t.co/JQbx1zF6S2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: MMO Game Thread: Nationals vs Mets, 4:05 PM https://t.co/wpqzjq4h1XBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’m not wasting a beautiful day on Stroman. This lineup is unverified and is not guaranteed to be Lineup-Safe. Use this lineup from “New York Mets” at your own risk.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#Nationals at #Mets, (J.Ross vs M.Stroman) 4:05 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/RK833pdM0u #getreadyMisc
