New York Mets

Film Room
60887844_thumbnail

Stroman rings up Harrison | 04/24/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Marcus Stroman picks up the final out of the top of the 2nd, as he gets Josh Harrison to go down swinging

Empire Sports Media
60889649_thumbnail

Mets Can’t Get Anything Going in 7-1 Loss To Nationals

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2m

The first play of the game was the theme of the New York Mets' miserable 7-1 loss to the Washington Nationals. Josh Harrison's leadoff single was misplayed by Michael Conforto in right field and rolled all the way to the wall. On the error, Harrison...

SNY Mets

Shaky defense, silent offense sink Mets in loss to Nationals

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 5m

Washington scored 7 runs in the first 5 innings and handed Marcus Stroman his first loss of the season, defeating the Mets, 7-1. Joe Ross shut down the Mets ...

MLB: Mets.com
60889518_thumbnail

Shaky defense returns to forefront in defeat

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

NEW YORK -- During his two-hitter Friday night at Citi Field, Jacob deGrom faced 29 batters and struck out more than half of them, keeping his fielders out of the equation about as much as any pitcher can. As the theory goes, Mets defenders -- the...

Newsday
60889285_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman, Mets' defense hit snag in loss to Nationals | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 15m

If you are looking for an explanation about or otherwise assign blame for the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Nationals on Saturday, don’t try too hard. Virtually nothing went right. Marcus Stroman pitched poor

The Apple

Lack of Urgency Leaves Mets Picking Up the Pieces Again

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 16m

Joe Ross and Washington's bullpen can't hold the Mets in check as they did

New York Post
60889261_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman doesn’t have it as Mets fall to Nationals in stinker

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 16m

Marcus Stroman enthusiastically clapped at fans as he jogged in from the Citi Field bullpen, and they responded in kind. It was as good as Saturday afternoon would get for the right-hander and the

Daily News
60889184_thumbnail

Marcus Stroman has first stumble of year in loss to Nationals - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 21m

The Mets' defense was as much to blame for the loss.

North Jersey
60737350_thumbnail

NY Mets: Marcus Stroman hit hard by Nationals in blowout loss

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 38m

Marcus Stroman turned in his worst start of the season against the Nationals and the NY Mets offense didn't help him in a 7-1 loss.

