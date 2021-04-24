New York Mets
Jacob deGrom’s dominance helping Dwight Gooden fully understand his own
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 42m
Dwight Gooden only remembers what friends, family members and fans have told him about 1985. He was too much in the moment, living that magical season, dominating every fifth game. He’s starting
Shaky defense, silent offense sink Mets in loss to Nationals
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1m
Washington scored 7 runs in the first 5 innings and handed Marcus Stroman his first loss of the season, defeating the Mets, 7-1. Joe Ross shut down the Mets ...
Shaky defense returns to forefront in defeat
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2m
NEW YORK -- During his two-hitter Friday night at Citi Field, Jacob deGrom faced 29 batters and struck out more than half of them, keeping his fielders out of the equation about as much as any pitcher can. As the theory goes, Mets defenders -- the...
Marcus Stroman, Mets' defense hit snag in loss to Nationals | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 12m
If you are looking for an explanation about or otherwise assign blame for the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Nationals on Saturday, don’t try too hard. Virtually nothing went right. Marcus Stroman pitched poor
Lack of Urgency Leaves Mets Picking Up the Pieces Again
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 12m
Joe Ross and Washington's bullpen can't hold the Mets in check as they did
Marcus Stroman doesn’t have it as Mets fall to Nationals in stinker
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 13m
Marcus Stroman enthusiastically clapped at fans as he jogged in from the Citi Field bullpen, and they responded in kind. It was as good as Saturday afternoon would get for the right-hander and the
Marcus Stroman has first stumble of year in loss to Nationals - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 17m
The Mets' defense was as much to blame for the loss.
NY Mets: Marcus Stroman hit hard by Nationals in blowout loss
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 35m
Marcus Stroman turned in his worst start of the season against the Nationals and the NY Mets offense didn't help him in a 7-1 loss.
Final score: Nationals 7, Mets 1—The Knicks won, at least
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 36m
Marcus Stroman was outpitched by Joe Ross because life is unfair.
