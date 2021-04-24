New York Mets
Shaky defense, silent offense sink Mets in loss to Nationals
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 6m
Washington scored 7 runs in the first 5 innings and handed Marcus Stroman his first loss of the season, defeating the Mets, 7-1. Joe Ross shut down the Mets ...
Mets Can’t Get Anything Going in 7-1 Loss To Nationals
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 3m
The first play of the game was the theme of the New York Mets' miserable 7-1 loss to the Washington Nationals. Josh Harrison's leadoff single was misplayed by Michael Conforto in right field and rolled all the way to the wall. On the error, Harrison...
Shaky defense returns to forefront in defeat
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 7m
NEW YORK -- During his two-hitter Friday night at Citi Field, Jacob deGrom faced 29 batters and struck out more than half of them, keeping his fielders out of the equation about as much as any pitcher can. As the theory goes, Mets defenders -- the...
Marcus Stroman, Mets' defense hit snag in loss to Nationals | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 16m
If you are looking for an explanation about or otherwise assign blame for the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Nationals on Saturday, don’t try too hard. Virtually nothing went right. Marcus Stroman pitched poor
Lack of Urgency Leaves Mets Picking Up the Pieces Again
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 17m
Joe Ross and Washington's bullpen can't hold the Mets in check as they did
Marcus Stroman doesn’t have it as Mets fall to Nationals in stinker
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 17m
Marcus Stroman enthusiastically clapped at fans as he jogged in from the Citi Field bullpen, and they responded in kind. It was as good as Saturday afternoon would get for the right-hander and the
Marcus Stroman has first stumble of year in loss to Nationals - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 22m
The Mets' defense was as much to blame for the loss.
NY Mets: Marcus Stroman hit hard by Nationals in blowout loss
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 39m
Marcus Stroman turned in his worst start of the season against the Nationals and the NY Mets offense didn't help him in a 7-1 loss.
"It's incredible, he really is just a complete ballplayer... every time he goes out there, he's got a chance to do something you've never seen before" Michael Conforto was astounded by Jacob deGrom's game yesterday:TV / Radio Network
-
Michael Conforto breaks down his early defensive issues today: First inning: "I think I got a little aggressive... had I stayed back on it a little bit, I probably keep that ball in front of me." Second inning: "It was just a bad throw, that's all it is."TV / Radio Network
-
"I feel more comfortable up there" Michael Conforto is pleased with the progress he is making offensivelyTV / Radio Network
-
heyyyyooooo.. if you’re enjoying the columns or the pods or just the content in general, consider subscribing shoot, if you’d like to pay for it, even better! 🧡💙Lack of Urgency Leaves Mets Picking Up the Pieces Again @TheAppleNYM #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/7c0nAPzN8RBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: Marcus Stroman, #Mets' defense hit snag in loss to Nationals | @timbhealey https://t.co/FVj1HpFvXb https://t.co/KgXs0hfXPDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Marcus Stroman, #Mets' defense hit snag in loss to Nationals | @timbhealey https://t.co/FVj1HpFvXbBlogger / Podcaster
