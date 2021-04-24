New York Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/25/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Good Morning. Section Links: Mets Links , MLB Links , This Day in Mets History and Comments . Mets Lin...
It’s time to move past Tom Seaver for comps for Jacob deGrom
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 4h
MLB roundup: Yankees' Gerritt Cole wins duel with Indians' Shane Bieber - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 4h
Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in seven dominating innings while Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor hit fifth-inning homers off Shane Bieber, lifting the visiting New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night. Cole (3-1) allowed a...
Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco take big steps in Mets rehabs
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 6h
It was a busy and positive day in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for two important rehabbing Mets. Noah Syndergaard faced live hitters for the first time in one inning of work in an intrasquad game at Clover
They Shouldn’t Have
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 6h
And Moscosos strike zone was indeed somewhat random. Spooky! Yes, Patrick Mazeika and Jose Peraza, there is a worse fate than being a ghost. But who could blame him? REALLY?
A Pitching Genius
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 6h
Randy Jones is a San Diego legend. Winner of the 1976 Cy Young award, he’s been a fixture in the city for decades, teaching the art of pitching to young local pitchers from Barry Zito to Joe Musgrove. Now he’s ready to drop some knowledge on all of...
Aguilar snaps tie with HR in 9th, Marlins beat Giants 5-2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 7h
(AP) -- Jesus Aguilar snapped a tie with a two-run homer to spark a four-run ninth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Saturday night.Aguilar lined an 0-1 pitch from Gre
Remembering Mets History (2012) David Wright Becomes Mets All Time RBI Leader
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 8h
Wednesday April 25th, 2012: A crowd of 20,683 came out to Citi Field tonight to see Terry Collins Mets (10-8) take on Ozzie Guillen's Miam...
