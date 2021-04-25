Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Marcus Stroman, bats struggle in 7-1 loss to Nationals

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

It was an ugly affair on all sides of the ball for the Mets.

FanGraphs
Sunday Notes: The Baseball Hall of Fame Needs a New President; Let’s Find One

by: David Laurila FanGraphs 25m

Plus Tyler Glasnow on chess (the followup), Alex Cora on not sticking to sports, Tyler Alexander on mistakes, and more.

Mack's Mets
Mack - Weekly Draft Notes

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 48m

  4-23-21 - PBR  -   After topping out at 94 mph and going unselected in the Draft as a junior in 2020, Matthew Mikulski  has been surging...

nj.com
Scuffling Mets can’t build momentum after deGrom’s gem - nj.com

by: The Associated Press | NJ.com 1h

New York's only run comes on a home run by Michael Comforto.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Take Rubber Match From Nationals

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 2h

Good morning, Mets fans!After a rocky 7-1 loss to the Nationals Saturday, the Mets look to rebound with a win this afternoon as they close out their series against Washington at 1:10 p.m. It w

Mets 360

It’s time to move past Tom Seaver for comps for Jacob deGrom

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 5h

Metro News
MLB roundup: Yankees' Gerritt Cole wins duel with Indians' Shane Bieber - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 6h

Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in seven dominating innings while Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor hit fifth-inning homers off Shane Bieber, lifting the visiting New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night. Cole (3-1) allowed a...

New York Post
Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco take big steps in Mets rehabs

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 7h

It was a busy and positive day in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for two important rehabbing Mets. Noah Syndergaard faced live hitters for the first time in one inning of work in an intrasquad game at Clover

