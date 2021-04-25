New York Mets
Mack - Weekly Draft Notes
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 48m
4-23-21 - PBR - After topping out at 94 mph and going unselected in the Draft as a junior in 2020, Matthew Mikulski has been surging...
Sunday Notes: The Baseball Hall of Fame Needs a New President; Let’s Find One
by: David Laurila — FanGraphs 25m
Plus Tyler Glasnow on chess (the followup), Alex Cora on not sticking to sports, Tyler Alexander on mistakes, and more.
Marcus Stroman, bats struggle in 7-1 loss to Nationals
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
It was an ugly affair on all sides of the ball for the Mets.
Scuffling Mets can’t build momentum after deGrom’s gem - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 1h
New York's only run comes on a home run by Michael Comforto.
Morning Briefing: Mets Look to Take Rubber Match From Nationals
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good morning, Mets fans!After a rocky 7-1 loss to the Nationals Saturday, the Mets look to rebound with a win this afternoon as they close out their series against Washington at 1:10 p.m. It w
It’s time to move past Tom Seaver for comps for Jacob deGrom
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 5h
MLB roundup: Yankees' Gerritt Cole wins duel with Indians' Shane Bieber - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 6h
Gerrit Cole struck out 11 in seven dominating innings while Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor hit fifth-inning homers off Shane Bieber, lifting the visiting New York Yankees to a 2-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians Saturday night. Cole (3-1) allowed a...
Noah Syndergaard, Carlos Carrasco take big steps in Mets rehabs
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 7h
It was a busy and positive day in Port St. Lucie, Fla., for two important rehabbing Mets. Noah Syndergaard faced live hitters for the first time in one inning of work in an intrasquad game at Clover
Tweets
RT @SlangsOnSports: Looking ahead... Only 4 players since at least 1901 have had multiple home runs in THREE straight games: 2003 Jeff DaVanon 1969 Lee May 1962 Frank Thomas 1951 Gus ZernialBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good Morning. Mets lose 7-1 to Nationals, Thor hits 97 MPH in sim game, Betances to 60 day IL, and Mets release Brooklyn Cyclone pitcher Jared Biddy. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB @BTB_MikeII Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/25/2021 https://t.co/RAnvIEYyuyBlogger / Podcaster
-
CC on MLB! @MLBNetworkEx-Indians and Yankees great CC Sabathia will make his MLB Network announcing debut Sunday when his two former teams face each other Sunday at Progressive Field. https://t.co/k28EvupQWwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
TODAY! Corbin, Bell, and the #Nationals take on Walker, Nimmo, and the #Mets at 1:10 PM @ Citi Field in the Big 🍎! Watch on @SNYtv! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Today is the day! Join us at Clover Park from 10-2 for our first community market. 🙌Minors
-
That was a disappointing letdown loss by the #Mets yesterday. They played very poorly, Marcus Stroman was off, and they were overall flat and lethargic. This is a big game today to avoid a series loss and to also reverse the losing trend.Blogger / Podcaster
