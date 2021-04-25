New York Mets
Mets Morning News for April 25, 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 45m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Mack - More Weekly Draft Notes
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 38m
4-20-21 - Lookout Landing - OF Joshua Baez Baez has as much superstar potential in this draft as absolutely anybody. The ...
Mets Armed Forces Day Cap 2021
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 44m
If the Mets are breaking out the black jerseys for the 20th anniversary of 9/11/01, maybe they need to break them out BEFORE then so they don't actually suggest something they don't mean to and monetize the anniversary by going LOOK EVERYONE,...
3 Mets pitchers who should get their share of relief innings in 2021
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
The New York Mets bullpen hasn’t been so bleak this year. Can you believe it? There actually is some sunshine after the starters leave. While they have h...
Neon Moment of the Week: Jacob deGrom Inner Circle Hall Of Famer
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
Earlier in the week, Jacob deGrom said something which would’ve sounded ridiculous from anyone else. Like Tom Brady, deGrom wants to play well into his 40s. As he explained, that’s what…
We Have Some Questions
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 2h
Random Sunday morning thoughts...
Sunday Notes: The Baseball Hall of Fame Needs a New President; Let’s Find One
by: David Laurila — FanGraphs 2h
Plus Tyler Glasnow on chess (the followup), Alex Cora on not sticking to sports, Tyler Alexander on mistakes, and more.
Scuffling Mets can’t build momentum after deGrom’s gem - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 3h
New York's only run comes on a home run by Michael Comforto.
RT @CHB8367: @NYBBWAA @RisingAppleBlog @NYPost_Mets @nypostsports I feel the Mets have been trying to get rid of Noah for a few yrs without actually doing itBlogger / Podcaster
RT @EvanRobertsWFAN: Can’t go to today’s Mets game... I have 2, who wants the tickets?Blogger / Podcaster
Most base hits of 110+ mph this season: Vladimir Guerrero Jr: 10 Pete Alonso: 9 Giancarlo Stanton: 8 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
I’m really happy that Matz found himself after a change of sceneryYour 2021 @MLB leader in wins? STEVEN MATZ 🔥 https://t.co/z1UFplp8zPBlogger / Podcaster
RT @oneshiningmets: The Mets offense: On paper In actionBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Omy7: The Cincinnati Reds have 4 3B on the roster playing regularly, and the #Mets need a steady solution at the position: India 2B Suárez SS Moustakas 3B (on the IL right now) Senzel CF Could be a trade partner during the summer? #Mets @Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
