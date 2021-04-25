Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
Stroman Picks up First Loss of Season in Rocky Outing

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 2h

Marcus Stroman was not the sharpest version of himself on Saturday night as he picked up his first loss of the 2021 season in the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Nationals. Stroman gave up eight hits, fiv

Mets Junkies
Is Sean Reid-Foley Taking Lucchesi’s Spot in The Rotation?

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 9m

Sean Reid-Foley struck everyone with his stellar performance in Chicago. Reid-Foley pitched three impressive innings against a hot Cubs offense, and it caught a lot of eyeballs. Between the Kimbrel-esque squat to the swings and misses, he had...

Mack's Mets
Metstradamus - The Eternal Struggle To Block Out The Noise

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 11m

By  metstradamus  |  April 24, 2021 9:20 pm   Well Marcus Stroman wasn’t going to dominate every game. The picket fence that the Nationals ...

Pitcher List
Best Bets of the Day - April 25th - Pitcher List

by: Andrew Gould Pitcher List 15m

Andrew Gould highlights his favorite bets for Sunday's games.

Rising Apple

Mets should keep cutting to Steve Gelbs in blowout games

by: John Alexandre Fansided: Rising Apple 47m

Watching a New York Mets game on television wouldn’t be the most enjoyable experience it is without the trio of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darl...

The Mets Police
Should I get this 33 t-shirt?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Mrs. McCann is selling these but….you know….

Lohud
NY Mets, Washington Nationals announce Sunday, April 25 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 1h

Patrick Corbin (0-2, 10.95) will start for the Nationals, while Taijuan Walker (0-1, 3.21) will be on the mound for the Mets.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for April 25, 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

