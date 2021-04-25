Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Mets nab Robles at third | 04/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 35m

Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar and J.D. Davis combine for a perfect relay to nab Victor Robles at third

SNY Mets

See all 50 of Jacob deGrom’s strikeouts this season in one place | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 12m

2x Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom has started off the season stronger than ever, with 50 strikeouts in his first 4 New York Mets outings of 2021.Watch More: ht...

MLB
Video Story: Mets, Nats play rubber game

by: N/A MLB: Nationals 14m

Nationals @ Mets Apr. 25, 2021

Film Room
James McCann's RBI single  | 04/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 18m

James McCann knocks an RBI single through the left side and plates J.D. Davis, giving the Mets a 3-0 lead

North Jersey
NY Mets defense will improve, says manager Luis Rojas

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 36m

“I think that’s something we can overcome," NY Mets Manager Luis Rojas said. The Mets will face the Nationals in the series finale at Citi Field Sunday

Mack's Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - #83 - SS - Peyton Stovall

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 52m

  Peyton Stovall Mack's spin -  Solid (not spectacular) infielder that projects to wind up on second. Committed to Arkansas which could make...

Deadspin
Please, please, send John Smoltz to a farm upstate

by: Sam Fels Deadspin 2h

It was a slow, lazy Saturday afternoon. It would have to be for me to turn on the Mets when Jacob deGrom isn’t pitching (though Marcus Stroman can be a very entertaining watch, too). I grew up at a time here in Chicago when we hated the Mets as much...

Mets 360
Game Chatter: Patrick Corbin vs Taijuan Walker (4/25/21)

by: Other Mets 360 2h

Amazin' Avenue
Open Thread: Mets vs. Nationals, 4/25/21

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

Taijuan Walker looks to take the rubber game from the Nationals.

