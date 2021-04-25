New York Mets
NY Mets make stellar defensive plays in win over Washington Nationals
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 20m
The New York Mets (9-8) defeated the Washington Nationals, 4-0, at Citi Field on Sunday to win the series.
Mets' Taijuan Walker grinds through 7 scoreless innings - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2m
The good vibes returned to Queens.
Jacob deGrom Deserves Better | Articles | Bill James Online
by: N/A — Bill James Online 12m
He throws four pitches at a high level of effectiveness and has the capability to dominate a game with an overpowering fastball. Except his bullpen doesnt always cooperate.
Gut Reaction: Mets 4, Nationals 0 (4/25/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 13m
Gallen 1-hit, 7-inning shutout, D-backs top Braves in opener
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 14m
(AP) -- Zac Gallen pitched a one-hitter in a seven-inning shutout, Stephen Vogt and Kole Calhoun homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 Sunday in the first game of a doubleh
Final Score: Mets 4, Nationals 0-Walker this way
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17m
Both the offense and the defense showed up to secure the series victory.
Mets fire on all cylinders to top .500
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 24m
NEW YORK -- The Mets completed the first 10 percent of their season with a 4-0 win over the Nationals on Sunday. With some help from his defense, Taijuan Walker delivered seven shutout innings at Citi Field, and the Mets roughed up Patrick Corbin to...
Albert Almora's jumping catch | 04/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 36m
Albert Almora makes a fantastic jumping catch at the warning track in center field for the final out of the 6th inning
JD Davis reveals that the Mets arrived at 5 am from Chicago on Friday morning: "It's no excuse to not be able to catch the ball and throw the ball... it's still early in the season... things will turn around"TV / Radio Network
RT @NewsdaySports: Mets shut down Nationals as stellar defense backs Taijuan Walker: https://t.co/hIrf30jXD5 | @AnthonyRieber https://t.co/8Ixjq7eOHLBeat Writer / Columnist
🗣️ MOOD #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
#Mets threw two shutouts against the #Nationals in this series and scored 11 runs. It was a good series win after a disappointing and flat loss yesterday. They’ve now thrown 3 shutouts and are 7-1 when scoring 4 or more runs this season.Blogger / Podcaster
Mets shut down Nationals as stellar defense backs Taijuan Walker: https://t.co/hIrf30jXD5 | @AnthonyRieberBlogger / Podcaster
