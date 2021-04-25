New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Walker gets 1st win for Mets, who take 2 of 3 from Nationals | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Taijuan Walker pitched three-hit ball over seven innings in his first win for the Mets, J.D. Davis hit a two--run homer in the first off a faltering Patrick Corbin and New York beat Washingto
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Taijuan Walker Gets Some Help
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 14m
The New York Mets sent Taijuan Walker to the mound to take the series against the Washington Nationals. He did everything the Mets could possibly ask of him, and we saw his team step up around him.…
TaijuanWalker Dominates Nationals for His First Mets Win
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 22m
The right-hander allowed three hits in seven innings. A rough start by Jameson Taillon prevented the Yankees from sweeping Cleveland.
Jacob deGrom: Behold And Enjoy Greatness In Our Lifetime
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 26m
Jacob deGrom is in the midst of something we often hear about second-hand but are seldom there to witness - greatness. Enjoy it while we can.
Sterling or Scully:has Gary Cohen re-found his Frick Award caliber PBP?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 35m
Hey, is it me or is Gary Cohen actually trying this season. The track-walling (that’s when Gary mails it in with “to the track, to the wall, it’s Outta Here” which you think is good until I point out that its the same as John Sterling doing “it is...
Pete Alonso speaks after the Mets 4-0 win over the Nats, proud of team win | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 43m
New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso speaks after his solo home run and game-ending defensive play in the team's win over the Washington Nationals.Watch More: https:...
Nationals vs. Mets Highlights | 04/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 44m
Taijuan Walker tossed seven scoreless innings, while J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso homered to lead the Mets to a 4-0 win over the Nationals
Walker Shines Over 7, Mets Blank Nationals And Win Series
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
Taijuan Walker pitched three-hit ball over seven innings in his first win for the Mets, J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer in the first and New York beat Washington 4-0 on Sunday.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
New York Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz has had a rocky relationship with Mets fans, but it looks like his new walk-up song is making him quite popular at Citi Field. https://t.co/pPp6uKwhrLBlog / Website
-
The Indians have found a way to get both Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez regular ABs all year so far. Rosario is hitting .164 and Gimenez is at .200.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Get to know @d_maydabeast before Sunday Night Baseball. Q: Who is your favorite player to watch? #SNBLive A:Official Team Account
-
I love how Ohtani hits homers to all fields.Shohei Ohtani hit his 7th home run of the season, it went 440 feet. He has a .996 OPS for the season. https://t.co/zDhpXLs5rxBlogger / Podcaster
-
🧡💙 #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
-
RT @MLB: That's seven for Shohei 🔥Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets