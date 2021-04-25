Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Taijuan Walker's scoreless gem | 04/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Taijuan Walker records his first win with the Mets, pitching seven scoreless innings in the 4-0 win over the Nationals

Newsday
MLB: Mets.com
Almora's 'sexy catch' robs his good buddy

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 29m

NEW YORK -- As Albert Almora Jr. sprinted back to Citi Field's warning track, eyes trained on the baseball, only one thought flitted through his mind. “It was going to be really difficult for me to not catch that ball if the ball stayed in the...

New York Post
The Mets found their winning formula

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 37m

If only it were this easy. If only managing a baseball team were like clicking on the DoorDash app on your iPhone when you’re hungry, all those options, all those possibilities. Craving Five Guys?

Metro News
Davis' three-hit day, Walker's gem lifts Mets to rubber-game win over Nationals | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 1h

Behind J.D. Davis' 3-for-4 day featuring his second home run of the year and Taijuan Walker's gem, the New York Mets (9-8) took the rubber game of their

Film Room
Francisco Lindor's terrific grab | 04/25/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Francisco Lindor grabs a sharply hit ball off the bat of Yan Gomes for the first out in the 5th inning

SNY Mets

J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso go yard as Mets shutout the Nationals 4-0 | Mets Highlights | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

Everything seemed to be clicking Sunday afternoon for the Mets as they defeat the Nationals 4-0 and take the series 2 wins to 1.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv...

Mets Daddy

Taijuan Walker Gets Some Help

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

The New York Mets sent Taijuan Walker to the mound to take the series against the Washington Nationals. He did everything the Mets could possibly ask of him, and we saw his team step up around him.…

The New York Times
TaijuanWalker Dominates Nationals for His First Mets Win

by: The Associated Press NY Times 2h

The right-hander allowed three hits in seven innings. A rough start by Jameson Taillon prevented the Yankees from sweeping Cleveland.

