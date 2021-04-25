The Mets found their winning formula

Metstradamus with the good take again. I’d tend toward giving each pitcher two weeks off staggered throughout July-August to keep them fresh for the playoffs (remember only 60 games last year!). But Thor going Smoltz route works too.

Metstradamus The answer to the "who do you take out of the rotation" question that Gare and Keith are talking about might, I stress "might", be Syndergaard.