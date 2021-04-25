New York Mets
Mets blank Nationals, 4-0, as Taijuan Walker gets 1st win - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 24m
J.D. Davis hits 2-run HR.
Mets Get Offense And Defense Behind Walker To Beat The Nats By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 18m
For most of the week the Mets offense and defense had hot and cold days leaning on their starting pitching to win games. But today both sides of the team had great […]
Webb goes 7 scoreless, hits 2-run triple, Giants top Marlins | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Logan Webb pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and had a two-run triple for his first career extra-base hit as the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Sunday.Ma
Luis Rojas on Mets' 4-0 win | 04/25/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about the terrific defense behind Taijuan Walker and his solid pitching in the 4-0 win over the Nationals
Albert Almora Jr.’s ‘sexy’ catch highlights banner day for Mets’ defense
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
The Mets’ defense had been at or near the forefront of three losses in the past week. It returned to the spotlight again Sunday but for all the right reasons. The Mets turned in a sterling day
Almora's 'sexy catch' robs his good buddy
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
NEW YORK -- As Albert Almora Jr. sprinted back to Citi Field's warning track, eyes trained on the baseball, only one thought flitted through his mind. “It was going to be really difficult for me to not catch that ball if the ball stayed in the...
Davis' three-hit day, Walker's gem lifts Mets to rubber-game win over Nationals | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 3h
Behind J.D. Davis' 3-for-4 day featuring his second home run of the year and Taijuan Walker's gem, the New York Mets (9-8) took the rubber game of their
J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso go yard as Mets shutout the Nationals 4-0 | Mets Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Everything seemed to be clicking Sunday afternoon for the Mets as they defeat the Nationals 4-0 and take the series 2 wins to 1.Watch More: https://on.sny.tv...
