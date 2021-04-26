New York Mets
Mets’ defense leads the way in victory over the Nationals
by: Linda Surovich — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
The defense showed up in a big way to help the Mets take the series from their division rivals.
Sports media notes: ESPN decides on ‘Monday Night Football’ crew for 2021; Bob Costas’ new gig - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
ESPN's trio of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese made its "Monday Night Football" debut in 2020.
Sore spots: The one position that most haunts all 30 MLB teams
by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 18m
Can't ever seem to land a decent left fielder? How about a catcher? Here's one hole your favorite team has long found impossible to fill -- and what it means for 2021 and beyond.
Simply Amazin' Ep. 89: Back in the New York Groove
by: The Apple — The Apple 25m
Two-of-three from the Nats send the Mets into another off-day on a high note
Morning Briefing: Madison Bumgarner Throws Unofficial No-Hitter
by: Michael Logan — Mets Merized Online 33m
Good morning, Mets fans!Madison Bumgarner pitched a no-hitter in game two of a doubleheader on Sunday, but MLB will not rule it as an official no-hitter because the game was only seven innings
Mets Monday Morning GM: Marcus Stroman could price himself out of New York
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Rather than test free agency, New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman chose to accept the qualifying offer this past offseason. It didn’t come as a huge sho...
Mets News and Breakfast Links 4/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Amos Otis , Mike Scott , and Lou Thornton . Mets 4 Nationals 0 as Taijuan Walker ...
Ex-Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez reconnect less than 2 weeks after breaking up - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and singer/actress Jennifer Lopez announced almost two weeks ago that their relationship was officially over.
