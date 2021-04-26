New York Mets
Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 4/26 - Pitcher List
by: Eric Dadmun — Pitcher List 57m
Which relievers might be in line to vulture a save or win today?
LISTEN: Episode 5 of Ed Coleman’s 2021 Mets podcast
by: Ed Coleman — Radio.com: WFAN 12m
On the latest WFAN Baseball Insiders Mets podcast, Ed Coleman discusses Jacob deGrom’s historic start to the season and more – give it a listen!
Mets Bullpen: Pleasant surprise Miguel Castro is in the circle of trust
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 24m
When the New York Mets acquired Miguel Castro at last year’s trade deadline I’m not sure many of us thought months later he’d be one of the key membe...
Very early trade targets for the Mets
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m
The Mets have started a little slow, but they still figure to be contenders looking to add this season.
Tom Brennan - DREARY METS UNDERPERFORMANCE
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
Solitary Mets Fan Out on a Dreary Day In Search of Offense I write this on a dreary, rainy Sunday morning, not knowing if today will be the ...
Monster Home Runs Power Mets to Victory
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
4/25/21: Taijuan Walker pitched 7 innings of shutout ball and moon shots from J.D. Davis and Pete Alonso helped the Mets to a 4-0 win over Washington and tak...
J.D. Davis, Pete Alonso Showing Their Worth At The Plate
by: Anthony E. Parelli — Mets Merized Online 2h
Through three weeks of the still-infant 2021 season, no Met – outside of Brandon Nimmo and his .370/.477/.500 slash line – has regularly contributed enough to back up the stellar starting pitc
No, Jay Bruce Is Not a Martyr
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 2h
The shift harmed Jay Bruce's career. That's not a bad thing.
Most pitches clocked 98+ mph by a reliever since 2020: Josh Staumont: 196 Edwin Diaz: 188 Brusdar Graterol: 182 Miguel Castro: 176 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Is this the best stretch of deGrom's career? I think so. In 2018 he went six starts with 33.1 IP, 0.27 ERA, 0.77 WHIP, and 47K's. But that included that one weird start when he threw 45 pitches in the first inning against the Phillies and was pulled.Blogger / Podcaster
My Idol Willie Mays is going to be 90 on May 6. Thrilled that Baseball Digest has selected Willie as is first recipient of its Lifetime Achievement Award. No one did it better than "The Say Hey Kid." https://t.co/h5wjNJCmbPOwner / Front Office
Edgardo Alfonzo made his major league debut #OTD in 1995. Alfonzo pinch hit in the top of the 10th in a 7-7 tie against the Colorado Rockies on the road. He flew out to center against Bruce Ruffin. @fonzy9 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
Never seek validation from the world.Player
RT @NYMhistory: 4/26/1988 Keith Hernandez hits two home runs and drives in seven runs to reach the 1,000 RBI milestone for his career. @keithhernandez https://t.co/hQRGtZMjm7Blogger / Podcaster
