The Mets can fill Citi Field up to 33% of capacity beginning Monday, May 24. They haven’t been selling out the 20% limit — which has surprised me — but maybe a month from now, with better weather and more people vaccinated, it’ll be better.

Andrew Cuomo Starting May 15, capacity can increase as follows: 🏢Offices from 50% to 75% 🏋️Gyms outside NYC from 33% to 50% 🎰Casinos & gaming facilities from 25% to 50% On May 19, spectator capacity outdoors can increase from 20% to 33%.