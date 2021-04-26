New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Taijuan Walker Bounces Back By Throwing Seven Shutout Innings
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 23m
Taijuan Walker showed up in a big way for the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon, throwing seven shutout innings during a 4-0 win over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Walker’s seven innin
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Sports media notes: ESPN decides on ‘Monday Night Football’ crew for 2021; Bob Costas’ new gig - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5m
ESPN's trio of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese made its "Monday Night Football" debut in 2020.
NFL Draft coverage: When and where to watch on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network
by: Neil Best — Newsday 1h
The NFL Draft long has reigned as the biggest non-sports event sports event on the calendar, and TV executives treat it as such – starting when ESPN invented the concept in 1980. The wrinkle this year
Mets Bullpen: Breaking down relievers usage after 15 games
by: Mason Smoller — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Are the New York Mets perfect? At 8-7 through their first 15 games – they are anything but perfect. Already this season, there have been multiple games t...
Player Meter: Position players, April 19-25
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared over the past week.
Lunch Time Links 4/26/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpy...
Pete Alonso’s legs key to his Mets resurgence
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Pete Alonso’s legs aren’t only walking, they are talking. As the Mets slugger stops to consider his April success, which has evoked early comparisons to his record-setting 2019, it’s his lower
Get Into the Groove, Boys
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
And so it came to pass on the seventh day that the Mets had played six games in a row, one each day, as the Great Scorekeeper intended. Now, on Monday, they have an off day.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Like they used to say about @DocGooden16, deGrom belongs in a higher league #MetsSeeking perspective, we posed a simple sentence/question to a bunch of people who would know: “Jacob deGrom is the best pitcher I have seen since ...” Answers here from @keithhernandez @HowieRose David Wright, @Anthony_Recker @BobKlap. More tomorrow. https://t.co/PpKSVhvqNcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Has anyone noticed the guy with the 1.93 ERA ? Is any credit being given to his assigned role and usage out of the pen which appears to be working for him so far?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
#OTD in 1988, Keith Hernandez recorded his 1,000th RBI after hitting a grand slam in the top of the 8th off Charlie Puleo in the @Mets’ 13-4 win against the Braves. @keithhernandez @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM @20Hojo @DocGooden16Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @tangotiger: When Dwight Gooden had his historical season in 1985, he struck out 25% of the batters. That's the current MLB average.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The youngest player to ever play in an MLB game was a left-handed pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds named Joe Nuxhall. He was 15 years and 316 days old when he played for the Reds on June 10, 1944. 🤯💫 #LetsRumbleMinors
-
The most powerful offense in the NL is the Cincinnati Reds. How did we get here?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets