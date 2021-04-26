Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Taijuan Walker Bounces Back By Throwing Seven Shutout Innings

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 23m

Taijuan Walker showed up in a big way for the New York Mets on Sunday afternoon, throwing seven shutout innings during a 4-0 win over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Walker’s seven innin

Sports media notes: ESPN decides on ‘Monday Night Football’ crew for 2021; Bob Costas’ new gig - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

ESPN's trio of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese made its "Monday Night Football" debut in 2020.

NFL Draft coverage: When and where to watch on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network

by: Neil Best Newsday 1h

The NFL Draft long has reigned as the biggest non-sports event sports event on the calendar, and TV executives treat it as such – starting when ESPN invented the concept in 1980. The wrinkle this year

Mets Bullpen: Breaking down relievers usage after 15 games

by: Mason Smoller Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Are the New York Mets perfect? At 8-7 through their first 15 games – they are anything but perfect. Already this season, there have been multiple games t...

Player Meter: Position players, April 19-25

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared over the past week.

Lunch Time Links 4/26/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportSpy...

Pete Alonso’s legs key to his Mets resurgence

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

Pete Alonso’s legs aren’t only walking, they are talking. As the Mets slugger stops to consider his April success, which has evoked early comparisons to his record-setting 2019, it’s his lower

Get Into the Groove, Boys

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h

And so it came to pass on the seventh day that the Mets had played six games in a row, one each day, as the Great Scorekeeper intended. Now, on Monday, they have an off day.

