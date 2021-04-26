New York Mets
How confident in Taijuan Walker can the Mets be? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 58m
After a solid start on Sunday in the New York Mets 4-0 win over the Washington Nationals, SportsNite determines if the Mets can be confident in the pitching ...
Mets: JD Davis keeps producing with the bat, but is a problem with the glove
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 5m
After a highly productive season with the bat in which they were among the very best offenses last year, the New York Mets, before Monday’s games, are more middle-of-the-pack this time around. Per Fangraphs, the Mets are 11th in weighted Runs...
This Week in Baseball History: April 26 - May 2 - Pitcher List
by: Alex Kleinman — Pitcher List 19m
A week of monumental beginnings and lots of strikeouts.
3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Twirl Pair of Shutout Wins vs. Nationals
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 19m
The Mets took two of three from the Washington Nationals this past weekend behind two strong pitching (and defensive) outings from their starters. The team's staff continues to carry the Mets has
From Complex To Queens: 2021 St. Lucie Mets Preview
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43m
The 2021 minor league season will be beginning shortly and the team previews the St. Lucie Mets this week.
Pete Alonso's selectivity at the plate key to early-season success | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 46m
Pete Alonso’s massive 439-foot home run to the left of the Home Run Apple in centerfield at Citi Field on Sunday no doubt made the highlight shows. What didn’t make it were his two previous times up,
One surprising reason for Mets’ hope has nothing to do with them: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 51m
All hail the NL East, where the teams were trying to — at minimum — make the playoffs and even the one that wasn’t putting its money where its October dreams were at was making history when
Citi Field, Yankee Stadium allowed to bring in more fans: Governor Cuomo | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 1h
New York State continues to loosen its COVID-19 guidelines, allowing more people to get back to doing some of the things they love.
RT @bhertzel: OK, as long as we have been questioning what is really a no-hitter, with the rule where extra innings start with a runner at second base does it mean that any perfect game that goes to a 10th inning is no longer perfect since a perfect game is no baserunners?Blogger / Podcaster
how many times a year are there "mets twitter tournaments"Blogger / Podcaster
Amed Rosario is 25 years old. Learning a new position on the job. He has like a years worth of walks already for him and his BB/K is outstanding for him.For as rough as it looked for Amed Rosario in CF in his first spring game, he's +1 OAA there so far this year on 15 balls hit to him. (-1 OAA at SS). Also, 69th% in BB%..(lol, no joke) Too early to stick a fork in this kid.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @FabianArdaya: congrats to @MarcCarig on bullying Jeff Bridich into resigning https://t.co/WIMUI1Nf11Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @Jp3538: If it’s not going to be an official No-Hitter @MLB @MLBPAA then let’s play 9 innings DH and stop this nonsense of changing the game plus this extra innings with man on 2nd base it’s America’s past time let’s keep it the same... and let them playBlogger / Podcaster
Mets: JD Davis keeps producing with the bat, but is a problem with the glove https://t.co/E6vDibYqVVBlogger / Podcaster
