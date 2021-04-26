Amed Rosario is 25 years old. Learning a new position on the job. He has like a years worth of walks already for him and his BB/K is outstanding for him.

Doug For as rough as it looked for Amed Rosario in CF in his first spring game, he's +1 OAA there so far this year on 15 balls hit to him. (-1 OAA at SS). Also, 69th% in BB%..(lol, no joke) Too early to stick a fork in this kid.