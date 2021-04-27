New York Mets
Mets face Red Sox in battle of first place clubs
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m
New York will play a pair with Boston before heading off to Philadelphia
MLB Betting Preview: Phillies, Cards play Game 2, Sox visit Mets - Metro Philadelphia
by: Henry Monness — Metro News 3m
Philadelphia Phillies (Z. Eflin 1-0) vs St. Louis Cardinals (C. Martinez 0-4) On the mound for the Phillies tonight will be 27-year-old right-hander, Zach Eflin, who’s pitched admirably in four starts to begin the season. Despite the low strikeout...
Series Preview: Mets Host Red Sox For Two Interleague Games
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 10m
The New York Mets (9-8), coming off taking two of three games from the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, will engage in their first interleague play of the season when they host Alex Cora's Bost
3 Stars Of The Week and DeGrom Is Unreal
by: crogersnfl@gmail.com (Connor Rogers) — That's So Mets Podcast 14m
Joe and Connor name their 3 stars of the week and talk about how unreal Jacob deGrom is. We also answer your questions about Lindor’s start, MLB Draft, minor league season and Connor determines what position players on the Mets would play if they...
Tuesday’s Pitching Preview 4/27
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 28m
The Mets will get down with the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field tonight in this inter-league match-up. With the Red Sox currently at 14-9, they lead the AL East standings over the Tamp Bay Rays. The Mets are also currently in first place of the NL east,
The Mets' rotation looks strong so far; here's why it should only get better - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 40m
The Mets are 9-8, but it's good enough for first place and their rotation is shaping up nicely
New York Mets: Where Jacob deGrom ranks among the immortals
by: Bill Felber — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
Jacob deGrom, Tom Seaver, or Dwight Gooden…who ya got? As deGrom continues to pile up other-worldly strikeout numbers, a lot of New York Mets fans are be...
Lunch Time Links 4/27/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportS...
