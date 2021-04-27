Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets face Red Sox in battle of first place clubs

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m

New York will play a pair with Boston before heading off to Philadelphia

Metro News
MLB Betting Preview: Phillies, Cards play Game 2, Sox visit Mets - Metro Philadelphia

by: Henry Monness Metro News 3m

Philadelphia Phillies (Z. Eflin 1-0) vs St. Louis Cardinals (C. Martinez 0-4) On the mound for the Phillies tonight will be 27-year-old right-hander, Zach Eflin, who’s pitched admirably in four starts to begin the season. Despite the low strikeout...

Mets Merized
Series Preview: Mets Host Red Sox For Two Interleague Games

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 10m

The New York Mets (9-8), coming off taking two of three games from the Washington Nationals at Citi Field, will engage in their first interleague play of the season when they host Alex Cora's Bost

That's So Mets Podcast
3 Stars Of The Week and DeGrom Is Unreal

by: crogersnfl@gmail.com (Connor Rogers) That's So Mets Podcast 14m

Joe and Connor name their 3 stars of the week and talk about how unreal Jacob deGrom is. We also answer your questions about Lindor’s start, MLB Draft, minor league season and Connor determines what position players on the Mets would play if they...

Mets Junkies
Tuesday’s Pitching Preview 4/27

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 28m

The Mets will get down with the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field tonight in this inter-league match-up. With the Red Sox currently at 14-9, they lead the AL East standings over the Tamp Bay Rays. The Mets are also currently in first place of the NL east,

CBS Sports

The Mets' rotation looks strong so far; here's why it should only get better - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 40m

The Mets are 9-8, but it's good enough for first place and their rotation is shaping up nicely

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Where Jacob deGrom ranks among the immortals

by: Bill Felber Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h

Jacob deGrom, Tom Seaver, or Dwight Gooden…who ya got? As deGrom continues to pile up other-worldly strikeout numbers, a lot of New York Mets fans are be...

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 4/27/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at SportS...

