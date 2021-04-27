Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
55066180_thumbnail

Mets vs. Red Sox game notes for April 27, 2021

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

The Mets are playing the Red Sox.  I hope someone remembers to bring up 1986.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Merized
60484509_thumbnail

MMO Game Thread: Red Sox vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 5m

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Garrett Richards (0-2, 6.48) vs. LHP David Peterson (1-2, 6.75)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMLook! The Mets

For The Win
60435410_thumbnail

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets live stream, TV channel, odds, how to watch the MLB online

by: FTW Staff USA Today: For The Win 29m

The Boston Red Sox will begin a quick two-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday night from Citi Field. The Red Sox are coming off a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and will l…

Reflections On Baseball
60955699_thumbnail

Mets Offense: When Patience Conflicts With Aggressiveness

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 50m

The Mets offense would be worse than it is if they were a wild-swinging team. But there's a fine line between patience and aggressiveness...

Mack's Mets
60955127_thumbnail

Mack's Mock Pick - #85 - RHP - Mason Pelio

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  Mason Pelio   Mack's spin - Big time FB (98) from this 6-3 righty. Current 2021 stat line, as of 4-25:  10-ST, 3-5, 6.66, 1.79, 48.2-IP, 4...

North Jersey
60645554_thumbnail

NY Mets, Boston Red Sox announce Tuesday, April 27 lineups

by: John Connolly North Jersey 1h

Garrett Richards (0-2, 6.48) will start for the Sox, while David Peterson (1-2, 6.75) goes for the Mets.

Amazin' Avenue
60954646_thumbnail

Mets recall José Peraza, option Stephen Tarpley to alternate site

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The Mets have added an extra man to their bench for the near future.

Empire Sports Media
59699760_thumbnail

Mets Game Preview: (4/27/21) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-9)

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 2h

After getting Monday off, the New York Mets return to action at Citi Field against the Boston Red Sox. They play the first of two against a Red Sox team that has shocked many throughout baseball to begin the season. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:

