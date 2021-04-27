New York Mets
Mack's Mock Pick - #85 - RHP - Mason Pelio
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Mason Pelio Mack's spin - Big time FB (98) from this 6-3 righty. Current 2021 stat line, as of 4-25: 10-ST, 3-5, 6.66, 1.79, 48.2-IP, 4...
MMO Game Thread: Red Sox vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 5m
Tuesday, April 27, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP Garrett Richards (0-2, 6.48) vs. LHP David Peterson (1-2, 6.75)SNY • ESPN • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMLook! The Mets
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets live stream, TV channel, odds, how to watch the MLB online
by: FTW Staff — USA Today: For The Win 29m
The Boston Red Sox will begin a quick two-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday night from Citi Field. The Red Sox are coming off a 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday and will l…
Mets Offense: When Patience Conflicts With Aggressiveness
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 50m
The Mets offense would be worse than it is if they were a wild-swinging team. But there's a fine line between patience and aggressiveness...
Mets vs. Red Sox game notes for April 27, 2021
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
The Mets are playing the Red Sox. I hope someone remembers to bring up 1986.
NY Mets, Boston Red Sox announce Tuesday, April 27 lineups
by: John Connolly — North Jersey 1h
Garrett Richards (0-2, 6.48) will start for the Sox, while David Peterson (1-2, 6.75) goes for the Mets.
Mets recall José Peraza, option Stephen Tarpley to alternate site
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Mets have added an extra man to their bench for the near future.
Mets Game Preview: (4/27/21) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-9)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 2h
After getting Monday off, the New York Mets return to action at Citi Field against the Boston Red Sox. They play the first of two against a Red Sox team that has shocked many throughout baseball to begin the season. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:
