Open Thread: Mets vs. Red Sox, 4/27/21
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39m
David Peterson takes the hill as the Mets open an interleague series with Boston.
Nimmo receives right hip injection
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
NEW YORK -- With outfielder Brandon Nimmo’s right hip discomfort lingering into a second week, the Mets opted to be proactive about the issue. On Monday’s team off day, Nimmo received an injection in his hip, which required 24-48 hours to take effect.
Mets Game Predictions: 4/27/21 Red Sox vs Mets
by: michaelgaraffa — Mets Junkies 12m
PREDICTIONS Final Score Red Sox 7 Mets 5 Mets Player of the Game Pete Alonso Red Sox Player of the Game JD Martinez Mets First Hit of the Game Dom Smith Red Sox First Hit of the Game JD Martinez How I Get Graded Every prediction I make is worth 1...
Gameday: Mets Vs. Red Sox 4/27/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 24m
The Mets are home to play the Boston Red Sox in the first of a two game series. Red So...
4/27/21 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 46m
A mid-week swoon in Chicago was merely a speedbump for the New York Mets (9-8), who stabilized by winning two out of three against the Washington Nationals over the weekend. Dominant starting pitch…
Brandon Nimmo out of Mets lineup following hip injection
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
The Mets are using their off days this week to nip Brandon Nimmo's hip issue in the bud.
New York Mets option Stephen Tarpley, call up Jose Peraza
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 1h
The New York Mets recalled infielder Jose Peraza from the team's alternate training site on Tuesday and he will be active for the team's game against the
NY Mets: Brandon Nimmo injury has him out of lineup vs. Red Sox
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
Due to a mild hip impingement, Brandon Nimmo will not be in the lineup for the Mets against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
