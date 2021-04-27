Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Open Thread: Mets vs. Red Sox, 4/27/21

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 39m

David Peterson takes the hill as the Mets open an interleague series with Boston.

MLB: Mets.com
Nimmo receives right hip injection 

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- With outfielder Brandon Nimmo’s right hip discomfort lingering into a second week, the Mets opted to be proactive about the issue. On Monday’s team off day, Nimmo received an injection in his hip, which required 24-48 hours to take effect.

Mets Junkies
Mets Game Predictions: 4/27/21 Red Sox vs Mets

by: michaelgaraffa Mets Junkies 12m

PREDICTIONS Final Score Red Sox 7 Mets 5 Mets Player of the Game Pete Alonso Red Sox Player of the Game JD Martinez Mets First Hit of the Game Dom Smith Red Sox First Hit of the Game JD Martinez How I Get Graded Every prediction I make is worth 1...

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets Vs. Red Sox 4/27/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 24m

    The Mets are home to play the Boston Red Sox in the first of a two game series. Red So...

Metstradamus
4/27/21 Game Preview: Boston Red Sox at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 46m

A mid-week swoon in Chicago was merely a speedbump for the New York Mets (9-8), who stabilized by winning two out of three against the Washington Nationals over the weekend. Dominant starting pitch…

New York Post
Brandon Nimmo out of Mets lineup following hip injection

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 1h

The Mets are using their off days this week to nip Brandon Nimmo's hip issue in the bud.

Sportsnaut
New York Mets option Stephen Tarpley, call up Jose Peraza

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

The New York Mets recalled infielder Jose Peraza from the team's alternate training site on Tuesday and he will be active for the team's game against the

Lohud
NY Mets: Brandon Nimmo injury has him out of lineup vs. Red Sox

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1h

Due to a mild hip impingement, Brandon Nimmo will not be in the lineup for the Mets against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

