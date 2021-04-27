New York Mets
Jeff McNeil's solo home run | 04/27/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 33m
Jeff McNeil's solo home run
LHP Blevins, 37, elects to retire after 13 seasons
by: Associated Press — ESPN 5m
Left-handed relief pitcher Jerry Blevins, 37, who split the bulk of his career between the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets, announced his retirement Tuesday night after 13 big league seasons.
Jacob deGrom attaining Tom Seaver level of the routine remarkable
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 14m
The routine excellence of Jacob deGrom is remarkable. Tom Seaver specialized in that brand during his Mets heyday.
What Could a Jacob deGrom Extension Look Like?
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 19m
The Mets cannot let that happen, so there have reportedly already been talks about a contract extension that would surely erase the opt-out. But what would an extension look like?
Jerry Blevins Announces Retirement from Baseball
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 21m
New York Mets left-hander Jerry Blevins officially announced his retirement from baseball via his Twitter account on Tuesday evening.From 2016-2017, Blevins was not only a fan-favorite, but al
Lefty specialist Blevins retires from MLB
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 24m
NEW YORK -- Jerry Blevins, one of the most effective left-handed specialists of the past decade-plus, announced his retirement on Tuesday following a brief stint at the Mets’ alternate site in Brooklyn. “Mostly I’m looking forward to being a better...
Jerry Blevins announces retirement
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m
The lefty-reliever was in the Mets organization at the time of his retirement
NY Mets reliever Jerry Blevins announces his retirement from MLB
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 26m
Jerry Blevins, who pitched in the majors for 13 years, said goodbye to the game and those in it — including his teammates, coaches and fans.
Jerry Blevins announces retirement on Twitter
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 28m
Left-hander Jerry Blevins, who was at the Mets’ Alternate Site after not making the team out of spring training, announced his retirement from baseball on Twitter Tuesday night.
Tweets
Time to figure out how to hit the curveball.Beat Writer / Columnist
Pete Alonso shows off the glove and the speed with the dive to the bag!TV / Radio Network
A 1-2-3 fifth inning for David Peterson. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
An easy 1-2-3 5th innning for David Peterson, with a little help from his friends behind him. I’ve said this many times early in the year - the #Mets need to hit and support this effort.Blogger / Podcaster
evergreen tweetPete’s been outstanding in the field. huge tip of the cap.Beat Writer / Columnist
