New York Mets

Blogging Mets

What Could a Jacob deGrom Extension Look Like?

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 20m

The Mets cannot let that happen, so there have reportedly already been talks about a contract extension that would surely erase the opt-out. But what would an extension look like?

ESPN
LHP Blevins, 37, elects to retire after 13 seasons

by: Associated Press ESPN 5m

Left-handed relief pitcher Jerry Blevins, 37, who split the bulk of his career between the Oakland Athletics and New York Mets, announced his retirement Tuesday night after 13 big league seasons.

New York Post
Jacob deGrom attaining Tom Seaver level of the routine remarkable

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 14m

The routine excellence of Jacob deGrom is remarkable. Tom Seaver specialized in that brand during his Mets heyday. 

Mets Merized
Jerry Blevins Announces Retirement from Baseball

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 21m

New York Mets left-hander Jerry Blevins officially announced his retirement from baseball via his Twitter account on Tuesday evening.From 2016-2017, Blevins was not only a fan-favorite, but al

MLB: Mets.com
Lefty specialist Blevins retires from MLB

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 24m

NEW YORK -- Jerry Blevins, one of the most effective left-handed specialists of the past decade-plus, announced his retirement on Tuesday following a brief stint at the Mets’ alternate site in Brooklyn. “Mostly I’m looking forward to being a better...

Amazin' Avenue
Jerry Blevins announces retirement

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 27m

The lefty-reliever was in the Mets organization at the time of his retirement

Lohud
NY Mets reliever Jerry Blevins announces his retirement from MLB

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 27m

Jerry Blevins, who pitched in the majors for 13 years, said goodbye to the game and those in it — including his teammates, coaches and fans.

WFAN
Jerry Blevins announces retirement on Twitter

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 29m

Left-hander Jerry Blevins, who was at the Mets’ Alternate Site after not making the team out of spring training, announced his retirement from baseball on Twitter Tuesday night.

